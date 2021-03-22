'Bhuvneshwar Kumar back to full fitness': Aakash Chopra lists out the 'major positives' from T20I series
- There was all to play for in the final T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. But when it mattered the most, the Indian batsmen brought their A-game to the field.
Team India came back from behind to clinch the five-match T20 International series 3-2 against England. There was all to play for in the final T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. But when it mattered the most, the Indian batsmen brought their A-game to the field. Virat Kohli smashed an unbeaten 80 while Rohit Sharma hit 64 as India gave England a mammoth target of 225 runs to chase.
There was some pressure on the bowlers when Dawid Malan and Jos Buttler were batting. But Bhuvneshwar Kumar removed Buttler from the equation in the 13th over to turn the tie towards the hosts and England never recovered from there as they lost the match by 36 runs.
READ | 'They reminded me of Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar': Michael Vaughan impressed with Team India openers
There were a lot of positives from the series for India and former opener Aakash Chopra has highlighted some 'major' ones.
"Bhuvneshwar Kumar back to full fitness...Hardik bowling full quota of overs. SKY and Ishan making the most of their chances. Thakur picking crucial wickets. Not to forget Iyer batting out of position and delivering. Major positives from the series," Chopra said on Twitter.
uring a discussion on Star Sports, the cricketer-turned-commentator also said that both Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar will have to be at their best for India to lift the World T20 trophy for the second time.
"One hundred percent. If India has to win the 2021 World Cup, it is necessary for Bumrah and Bhuvi to do well. Bumrah is evergreen, he did not have any injury issue. He has been bowling well and his workload is being managed," said Chopra.
Bhuvneshwar returned to the national side after a long injury layoff in the recently-concluded T20I series against England. He proved to be a vital figure in the series-deciding 5th T20I on Saturday, as he picked two crucial wickets and gave away just 15 runs in his 4 overs. He was named the man of the match after India won the encounter by 36 runs to seal the series 3-2.
Captain Morgan and his men: Why England are still favourites for the World T20
- This England team would be a top contender at the world cup no matter how this series had turned out.
Vaughan says 'RCB will be lot stronger' with Virat Kohli opening innings
India predicted XI for 1st ODI: Will Suryakumar pip Iyer at No. 4 for India?
- Suryakumar Yadav has emerged as a bright prospect for the No.4 spot for India, but with Iyer being a regular in that position, he could retain his place.
'You surely need them there': Hogg picks India's fast-bowling trio for T20 WC
- If it was up to Brad Hogg, he knows exactly which three bowlers to pick for the T20 World Cup to lead India's fast bowling.
Aakash Chopra lists out the 'major positives' from T20I series
- There was all to play for in the final T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. But when it mattered the most, the Indian batsmen brought their A-game to the field.
Focus on Dhawan, as India eyes winning start in ODI series against England
Holder's 'five-for' puts Windies in charge against Sri Lanka
'They finally made their way out with pretty smug looks on their faces'
- Today marks 20 years since India famously beat Australia 2-1 in the epic 2001 Test series at home.
They reminded me of Sehwag and Tendulkar: Vaughan impressed with India openers
- "I’m sure that was not their intention at the start of the series. But today they reminded me of Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar," Vaughan said.
Proteas women's historic win in India brings some relief at Cricket South Africa
'Good captaincy from Kohli to bring him on': Gambhir's turning point of 5th T20I
- India vs England: Virat Kohli pulled off an ace when he handed the ball to the India pacer, who Gautam Gambhir reckons, produced the 'turning point' of the 5th T20I.
Yuvraj-Yusuf turn back clock with brilliant knocks in Road Safety Series final
Virat Kohli, Bhuvaneswar Kumar reveal new ways to dominate
- India skipper wants to take up the T20 opener's role on a regular basis while the paceman's guile and form on return from injury is promising in the build up to the Oct-Nov T20 World Cup.
All-round Hardik Pandya returns, lends India T20 side crucial balance
- Pandya's return to bowling, after lengthy injury management post a back surgery, played a crucial role in India's 3-2 T20 series win over England.
'Current format was lopsided & it made no sense not having Ind-Pak series'
- Raja also said that there should be a separate window for WTC where every team should face each other to attract more sponsorship for the longest format of the game.