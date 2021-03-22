IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / 'They reminded me of Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar': Michael Vaughan impressed with Team India openers
File image of Michael Vaughan.(Getty Images)
File image of Michael Vaughan.(Getty Images)
cricket

'They reminded me of Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar': Michael Vaughan impressed with Team India openers

  • "I’m sure that was not their intention at the start of the series. But today they reminded me of Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar," Vaughan said.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 10:02 AM IST

Virat Kohli surprised everyone when he decided to open the innings with Rohit Sharma in the fifth T20I against England. The series was tied 2-2 and with regular opener KL Rahul struggling for form, Virat decided to promote himself to the top of the order. And the experiment worked wonders as the duo stitched a blazing 94-run partnership for the first wicket.

While Rohit was the aggressor at the start, Virat patiently rotated the strike. Rohit departed after scoring 64 off 34 balls but he had already put India in a comfortable position. Virat took the onus after Rohit’s wicket as he stayed till the end to take his side’s total to 224 runs.

READ | 'His numbers are as good as any top player': Zaheer Khan names the 'silent hero' of India's T20I win against England

Virat remained unbeaten on 80 as India won the game by 36 runs to clinch the series. Former England skipper Michael Vaughan was highly impressed with Virat and Rohit as he said that the duo reminded him of ‘Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar’.

“Sometimes you just need a little bit of luck and stumble across the right batting order. India have done that with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma opening. I’m sure that was not their intention at the start of the series. But today they reminded me of Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar. In a T20 innings you have 120 balls to spread across your players so if you are India then you want Virat and Rohit to face the maximum amount. The rest of the Indian line up can go for it because they know Virat will play in such a solid way,” Vaughan wrote in an article for Telegraph.


“The other three batsmen around Virat today scored 135 runs in 68 balls. He scored 80 off 52 so it was the perfect T20 innings. India learned from the fourth game when Kohli came in and there was not enough time left in the innings.”

India and England will now play in a three-match ODI series that begins on Tuesday in Pune.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs england michael vaughan
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Cricket - Second Test - England v West Indies - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 20, 2020 West Indies' Jason Holder gestures as England's Ben Stokes hits a six, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Jon Super/Pool via REUTERS/Files(REUTERS)
Cricket - Second Test - England v West Indies - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 20, 2020 West Indies' Jason Holder gestures as England's Ben Stokes hits a six, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Jon Super/Pool via REUTERS/Files(REUTERS)
cricket

Holder's 'five-for' puts Windies in charge against Sri Lanka

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 11:02 AM IST
Playing his first test since Kraigg Brathwaite replaced him as skipper earlier this month, Holder shared eight wickets with spearhead Kemar Roach (3-47).
READ FULL STORY
Close
From Left: Sachin Tendulkar, SS Das and Rahul Dravid with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. (Hindustan Times/Getty Images)
From Left: Sachin Tendulkar, SS Das and Rahul Dravid with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. (Hindustan Times/Getty Images)
cricket

'They finally made their way out with pretty smug looks on their faces'

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 10:10 AM IST
  • Today marks 20 years since India famously beat Australia 2-1 in the epic 2001 Test series at home.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Michael Vaughan.(Getty Images)
File image of Michael Vaughan.(Getty Images)
cricket

They reminded me of Sehwag and Tendulkar: Vaughan impressed with India openers

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 10:02 AM IST
  • "I’m sure that was not their intention at the start of the series. But today they reminded me of Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar," Vaughan said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
South Africa women's cricket team.(Official CSA / Twitter)
South Africa women's cricket team.(Official CSA / Twitter)
cricket

Proteas women's historic win in India brings some relief at Cricket South Africa

PTI, Johannesburg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 09:26 AM IST
The visitors clinched the T20 International series on Sunday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. The T20 win follows their success in the ODI series, which ended with a 4-1 win.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli celebrates a wicket. (BCCI)
Virat Kohli celebrates a wicket. (BCCI)
cricket

'Good captaincy from Kohli to bring him on': Gambhir's turning point of 5th T20I

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 09:25 AM IST
  • India vs England: Virat Kohli pulled off an ace when he handed the ball to the India pacer, who Gautam Gambhir reckons, produced the 'turning point' of the 5th T20I.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Yusuf Pathan and Yuvraj Singh during the final.(@RSWorldSeries)
Yusuf Pathan and Yuvraj Singh during the final.(@RSWorldSeries)
cricket

Yuvraj-Yusuf turn back clock with brilliant knocks in Road Safety Series final

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 09:47 AM IST
The night belonged to two players. Yuvraj Singh and Yusuf Pathan blasted the bowlers all around the park as they stitched together an 85-run partnership.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar, left, watches as captain Virat Kohli, right, reacts after the dismissal of England's Jos Buttler during the fifth Twenty20 cricket match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.(AP)
India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar, left, watches as captain Virat Kohli, right, reacts after the dismissal of England's Jos Buttler during the fifth Twenty20 cricket match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.(AP)
cricket

Virat Kohli, Bhuvaneswar Kumar reveal new ways to dominate

By Abhishek Paul, Ahmedabad
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 09:47 AM IST
  • India skipper wants to take up the T20 opener's role on a regular basis while the paceman's guile and form on return from injury is promising in the build up to the Oct-Nov T20 World Cup.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Hardik Pandya celebrates taking the wicket of England's Jason Roy with teammates.(REUTERS)
India's Hardik Pandya celebrates taking the wicket of England's Jason Roy with teammates.(REUTERS)
cricket

All-round Hardik Pandya returns, lends India T20 side crucial balance

By Rasesh Mandani, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 07:30 AM IST
  • Pandya's return to bowling, after lengthy injury management post a back surgery, played a crucial role in India's 3-2 T20 series win over England.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Ramiz Raja. (Action Images via Reuters)
File image of Ramiz Raja. (Action Images via Reuters)
cricket

'Current format was lopsided & it made no sense not having India-Pak series'

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 08:10 AM IST
  • Raja also said that there should be a separate window for WTC where every team should face each other to attract more sponsorship for the longest format of the game.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Zaheer Khan during a special Program in Pune,(HT Photo)
Zaheer Khan during a special Program in Pune,(HT Photo)
cricket

Zaheer Khan names the 'silent hero' of India's T20I win against England

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 09:47 AM IST
  • "In all of that, this player is doing his job silently. He's the silent hero of this series. His numbers are as good as any top player," Zaheer said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's captain Virat Kohli, left, shakes hands with England's captain Eoin Morgan after India won the fifth Twenty20 cricket match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.(AP)
India's captain Virat Kohli, left, shakes hands with England's captain Eoin Morgan after India won the fifth Twenty20 cricket match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.(AP)
cricket

‘People can have conflicts, that's not uncommon’: Morgan

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 09:22 AM IST
While speaking in the post-match virtual press conference, the visiting captain said that he was unaware of what exactly transpired between Kohli and Butler.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Smriti Mandhana(Twitter)
Smriti Mandhana(Twitter)
cricket

It's bitter pill to swallow: Smriti Mandhana

PTI, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:30 PM IST
After losing the opening T20I by eight wickets, India were in for a chance to level the three-match T20I series as SA Women needed 19 runs from last 12 balls while chasing 159 to win.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Yusuf Pathan (L) and Yuvraj Singh (R) of India Legends(Road Safety World Series / Twitter)
Yusuf Pathan (L) and Yuvraj Singh (R) of India Legends(Road Safety World Series / Twitter)
cricket

Road Safety World Series 2021 Final: India Legends win by 14 runs

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 07:40 AM IST
India Legends scored 181 for 4 in 20 overs after Tillakaratne Dilshan & Co won the toss and opted to field. In reply, the Sri Lankan side was restricted to 167 for 7.
READ FULL STORY
Close
South Africa women beat India Women by six wickets(Official CSA / Twitter)
South Africa women beat India Women by six wickets(Official CSA / Twitter)
cricket

SA Women beat India Women by 6 wickets in 2nd T20I

PTI, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 10:25 PM IST
Opener Lizelle Lee (70) and Laura Wolvaardt (53*) scored their respective half-centuries as the visitors chased down a 159-run target to win the game by six wickets.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jofra Archer will miss India ODI series and first few games of IPL.(IPL/Twitter)
Jofra Archer will miss India ODI series and first few games of IPL.(IPL/Twitter)
cricket

Archer wants to be there at T20 WC, Ashes, he made sensible decision: Silverwood

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 09:01 PM IST
Silverwood's remark came as Archer was deemed unfit for the upcoming three-match ODI series against India. The pacer has also been ruled out from the initial phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP