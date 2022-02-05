Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'It's certainly on my mind': Captain Rohit Sharma has his say on Kuldeep, Chahal playing together in ODI series vs WI
cricket

'It's certainly on my mind': Captain Rohit Sharma has his say on Kuldeep, Chahal playing together in ODI series vs WI

Rohit however admitted that he wants Kuldeep to settle in well as he has been out of the Indian team for a very long time and that he needs a lot of game time to get his rhythm back
Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal have a chance to bowl in tandem again. (Getty)
Published on Feb 05, 2022 01:25 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Indian captain Rohit Sharma on Saturday gave his verdict in the chances of featuring Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav together in the ODI series against West Indies which will begin from February 6 onwards in Ahmedabad. 

Speaking to the press on the eve of the series opener against Kieron Pollard's men at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Rohit hailed the two wrist spinners - Kuldeep and Yuzevendra Chahal - as “great performers” and said that playing them together once again will be on his mind during the series.  

“Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav have been great performers for India in the past, they've created great impact. They were left out due to different combinations we wanted, but it's certainly on my mind to get them back together,” he said. 

ALSO READ: ‘Wasn’t this the moment you’ve been waiting for?’: Sachin, Kohli wish India Under-19 boys the best for World Cup final

Kuldeep has been recalled for the first time in limited-overs cricket since July 2021 in a bid to solve India's middle-over woes. The famed combination named KulCha had wreaked havoc for India in the middle overs between 2017 and 2019 before both fell out of contention for a place in the playing XI as India looked at finger spinners. 

“We want to give Kuldeep Yadav time to settle in. He hasn't played since a long time. It's important to handle it carefully. He needs to play a lot of games to get his rhythm back,” he added. 

The series will begin from February 6 onwards and all the matches will be played behind closed doors. 

