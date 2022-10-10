'It's cheating... And terrible excuse from Buttler to not appeal': Ex-India pacer furious at 'pathetic' Wade episode

The limelight return of cricket to Perth and England's impressive eight-run win in the high-scoring thriller on Sunday at the new Optus Stadium was hogged by the Matthew Wade incident that had unfolded moments before the match at ended. Wade had escaped what could have been a rare dismissal for 'obstruction of field'. And while former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad lashed out at the act, calling it "pathetic", he was also left furious at England captain Jos Buttler not appealing for that dismissal.

The incident had happened in the 17th over of Australia's chase of 209 when the defending T20 world champions needed 39 off the last 22 balls. Wade had top-edged a short ball from Mark Wood that hit his helmet and went straight up in the air. Not knowing where the ball had gone, Wade wanted to take a single and had stepped outside the crease. But with Wood charging forward to complete the catch, Wade made an attempt to get back into his ground and in a bid, stuck out his left arm obstructing the bowler from completing the catch.

ALSO READ: Watch: Wade escapes rare 'obstructing the field' dismissal after impeding bowler Mark Wood's attempt to take catch

The on-field umpires were spotted having a discussion but with Buttler not making an appeal, Wade survived.

Prasad was left furious at the entire episode opining that Australia had “cheated” and also lashed out at Buttler for not appealing. “Pathetic, in one word this is Cheating, not in the spirit of the game and Obstructing the field and what a terrible excuse from Jos Buttler to not appeal. The sense of entitlement of these guys is unbelievable,” he tweeted.

When asked in his post match press conference why he did not appeal, Buttler explained saying, "They asked if I wanted to appeal and I said 'no'. I've only just got to Australia so I thought just carry on with the game. "It was hard because I didn't know what I was appealing for. "I could have asked some of the other boys to see if they had a better view but thought I would get on with the game. Maybe I should have asked a few of the lads."

