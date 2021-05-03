Home / Cricket / ‘It's difficult to make everyone play’: Rishabh Pant says DC need ‘to try a few things’ for Kolkata leg
After registering a clinical victory over Punjab, skipper Rishabh Pant said that his team needs to try a few things more in the upcoming Kolkata leg of the tournament.
Delhi Capitals are currently on a winning streak in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. On Sunday, they outclassed Punjab Kings to move top of the table with 12 points. In pursuit of a 167-run target, opener Shikhar Dhawan played a knock of 69 runs and helped his team defeat Punjab by 7 wickets.

After registering a clinical victory over Punjab, skipper Rishabh Pant said that his team needs to try a few things more in the upcoming Kolkata leg of the IPL 2021.

“Shikhar and Prithvi gave us a very good start. In the first innings, the ball was gripping, and even in the second innings, it was slow but the way they started was commendable. It feels so good when you have a great start in every match," Pant said at the post-match presentation.

“Most of the things are sorted but we need to try a few things for the Kolkata leg. The competition is very good, it's difficult we can make everyone play. I am enjoying captaincy, learning each and every day. Everyone is helping me,” he added.

Earlier, Mayank Agarwal played an unbeaten knock of 99 runs as Punjab Kings posted a score of 166/6 in the allotted twenty overs. Along with Agarwal, Dawid Malan also chipped in with a knock of 26 runs. For Delhi Capitals, Kagiso Rabada returned with three wickets.

Delhi Capitals will next lock horns against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

(With Agency Inputs)

delhi capitals ipl ipl 2021 punjab kings rishabh pant
