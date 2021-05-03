'Blood on your hands, how dare you': Michael Slater slams Australian PM for ban on citizens returning from India

Former Australia cricketer on Monday took to Twitter to slam Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his government for slapping a ban on Australian citizens returning from India after the culmination of the ongoing IPL 2021 season. (IPL 2021 Full Coverage)

The statement comes after PM Morrison said there would be no special arrangement to bring back the cricketers currently in India taking part in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021). The PM’s announcement came after Australia batsman Chris Lynn, who represents the Mumbai Indians in the IPL, had requested for chartered flights for the cricketers to return home after the 14th edition of the tournaments gets over.

Criticizing Morrison's statement, Slater tweeted: "If our Government cared for the safety of Aussies they would allow us to get home. It's a disgrace!! Blood on your hands PM. How dare you treat us like this. How about you sort out quarantine system."

If our Government cared for the safety of Aussies they would allow us to get home. It's a disgrace!! Blood on your hands PM. How dare you treat us like this. How about you sort out quarantine system. I had government permission to work on the IPL but I now have government neglect — Michael Slater (@mj_slats) May 3, 2021

PM Morrison, who announced that Australia have suspended direct passenger flights from India until at least May 15 on Tuesday keeping the Covid-19 situation in mind, was asked about the Australian players currently playing for different franchises in the IPL.

"They (cricketers) have travelled there privately under those arrangements, this wasn't part of an Australian tour," Morrison said.

On Monday, Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley stated that the board currently has no plans to arrange a charter flight to bring its players back home from COVID-19-ravaged India once the IPL gets over.

"They are under their own resources and they'll be using those resources, I'm sure, to seek to return to Australia in accordance with our own arrangements," he added.

India has been ravaged by a record-breaking wave of Covid infections in recent weeks, with an exponential growth in cases and deaths overwhelming hospitals.

Three Aussie players in Kane Richardson, Andrew Tye, and Adam Zampa have already returned to the country after pulling out mid-way of the tournament.