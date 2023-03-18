'It's good that you're a fan of Ronaldo but...': Shami roasts Siraj, expresses concern for high-octane celebration

India kicked-off the three-match ODI series against Australia on a positive note, securing a five-wicket win in the first encounter played in Mumbai. After inviting Australia to bat first Mohammed Siraj gave hosts a perfect start as he cleaned up Travis Head for 5 (10). Following the dismissal there was a brief 72-run stand between Mitchell Marsh and Steve Smith for the second wicket, before India once again started making inroads.

Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj

The tourists then lost Marsh for 81, who was also the highest run-getter from the Aussie camp. Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis were also packed cheaply as the Australian innings was folded for 188 in just 35.4 overs.

India in response got off to a dreadful start but a solid 75-run knock by under fire batter KL Rahul and a 45-run contribution by Ravindra Jadeja helped hosts chase down the target with 11.1 overs to spare.

After the contest both Mohammed Shami and Siraj, who picked three wickets each, got together for a candid chat, the video of which was shared by BCCI on social media. While the discussion was mostly related to the match, Shami took the opportunity to ask Siraj about his wicket-taking celebration. The Indian quick is often seen bursting into Cristiano Ronaldo's Siuuuu celebration following a dismissal.

“I have a question for you as well. Can you tell us what is the secret behind your celebration,” asked Shami midway during the conversation.

Siraj responded: “My celebration is simple. I'm a fan of Cristiano Ronaldo so I try to follow him. When a batter is bowled I celebrate the wicket in that fashion, but if he is caught at fine leg or similar fielding position I don't do it.”

Shami had interesting reply to this, sharing an important piece of advice to his colleague. “Ek advice hain, acha baat hain aap kisi k fan hain. As a fast bowler aapko yeh jumpo se thoda sa duur rehna chahiye.” (I want to give you an advice. It's good that you are someone's fan. But as a fast bowler you need to keep yourself away from such jumps)

If we look at the figures from 1st ODI, Shami was the most economical bowler from the Indian camp. The pacer conceded just 17 runs from his six overs, which included two maidens. He cleaned up wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis, the removed star all-rounders Cameron Green and Stoinis.

Siraj, on the other hand, just bowled 5.4 overs as Australia ran out of wickets. He conceded 29 runs from it and removed Head, and cleaned Sean Abbott and Adam Zampa for 0.

