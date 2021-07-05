'It's in hands of the owners': DC's Shreyas Iyer unsure about captaincy, but says he may be fit to return in IPL 2021

Delhi Capitals' Shreyas Iyer had to miss out on the first half of the Indian Premier League 2021 as he had suffered a shoulder injury during India's first ODI against England while fielding. Rishabh Pant was named as the captain of DC in Iyer's absence, and he led the team brilliantly in IPL 2021.

Under Pant's leadership, Delhi Capitals attained the top position in the table before the tournament was suspended due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases inside the bio-bubble.

Now, the remainder of the IPL is set to be played in the UAE between September and October, and Iyer believes he may be fit to make a return in the IPL 2021 for DC when the tournament resumes. But will he take over Pant as the captain of the team? Iyer remains unsure about that.

"My shoulder... yes, I think the healing process is done. Now it's the last stage of achieving strength and range. So that's going to take about a month and the training is obviously going on. Other than that, I feel, I will be there in the IPL," the DC batsman told The Grade Cricketer's YouTube channel.

"I don't know about the captaincy, it's in the hands of the owners. But the team has already been doing well and we are on top and that's what really matters to me. My main aim and goal to lift the trophy which Delhi has never done before," he added.

Under Iyer's captaincy, Delhi Capitals had reached the final of IPL 2020 in the UAE, but had missed out on their maiden trophy, as they lost in the summit clash against Mumbai Indians.

