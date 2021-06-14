‘It’s just like becoming a doctor without MBBS’: Butt slams Pakistan bowlers for not focussing on first-class cricket

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has lashed out at the current Pakistani bowlers, stating that they need to spend more time in first-class cricket to sharpen their skills. Butt highlighted the inefficiency of the young bowlers who, according to him, are only focusing on speeding up and not giving any importance to enhancing their skillset.

Salman Butt highlighted how young bowlers, the likes of Mohammad Hasnain and Naseem Shah, have not given much importance to first-class cricket which has impacted their performance for Quetta Gladiators in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL).

During a conversation on his YouTube channel, Butt opined that lack of first-class experience has been the reason for their below-par performance.

“Bowling at 140 kmph makes no impact if you don't bowl at proper line and length. The batsmen love playing these types of half-volleys. They only need to direct the ball towards the boundary. Pace will help you only if you know how to swing and bowl at the correct line and length. The bowlers need to spend more time playing first-class cricket; not at the gym working on their legs. You’ll become an athlete, not a bowler. It is just like becoming a doctor without MBBS,” said Butt.

The former skipper also spoke about young wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan who came under the limelight after being named in the Pakistan national squad. A lot has been spoken about his fitness and Butt believes that the youngster needs to perform well to stay away from criticism.

“Azam Khan needs to perform. He played a couple of good knocks in PSL, but there were many discussions about his fitness. So, every time he fails or misfields, these people will question his fitness. The only way out of all this is to keep performing,” Butt said.