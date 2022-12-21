'It's like bowling to Sachin Tendulkar. When that man walks out to bat...': Allan Donald's plan for Virat Kohli

In the third ODI between India and Bangladesh in Chattogram, Virat Kohli was batting on 1 when he was dropped at short midwicket by Litton Das off the bowling of Mehidy Hasan. Kohli, who had gotten out cheaply in the previous two matches, pounced on the lifeline and made the most of Bangladesh's missed chance as he went on to break his century drought in ODIs by racking up century number 44. Even thought the match got to be known for Ishan Kishan's blazing century but Kohli's 113 was equally important in paving the way for India's 227-run win and end the series 1-2.

Bangladesh got the upper hand over Kohli in the Chattogram Test, dismissing him for 1 in the first innings but head coach Allan Donald is aware that they cannot afford to slip up against the former India captain when the second Test begins in Dhaka from Thursday. Likening Kohli's wicket to that of the great Sachin Tendulkar's, Donald understands the important of the prized scalp. Kohli has a stellar record against Bangladesh, and he would be smacking his lips against an attack he loves batting against. Having already scored a T20I and ODI century this year, Kohli would love to notch one up in Tests as well in India's last international game of the year.

"They are prized wickets... aren't they? It's like bowling to Tendulkar... you know when that man walks out to bat, the value of getting it right is absolutely paramount. So when the great Virat Kohli steps up and you miss a chance against him, you are going to suffer. Because they don't give many chances after that. I thought we have been very good against him and against KL," Donald said on the eve of the Dhaka Test.

"I think you just feel the presence when these players walk to the crease. It's like bowling to real lava. All of a sudden, the temperature in the building just goes up. For me, nothing changes tmrw. I know that Virat is hungry and he wants to leave this Test series with a hundred up his belt."

With no Rohit Sharma, Kohli and Rahul obviously become the big wickets. But given what transpired in the previous game, it also stands true for Cheteshwar Pujara, Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill and to an extent even Rishabh Pant, all three of whom played essential roles in India's win. But as Bangladesh return to the venue where they beat India in back-to-back matches, they will fancy their chances against Rahul and Co. Another boost for them is the availability of a fully-fit Shakib Al Hasan. The Bangladesh captain did now bowl in the first Test due to a niggle but has pulled through well and is recovering nicely, confirmed Donald.

"Shakib is ok. He will bowl. He was a little bruised and battered with the one-day game here. But he has gone through that. First of all, he is available for selection and he is available to bowl. So yes, he is good to go," Donald added.

