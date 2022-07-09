'It's physically very draining. Kapil Dev used to confess that...': Manjrekar pinpoints huge concern for Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya has enjoyed a stellar run since his return to competitive cricket. Pandya, who earned praise for his tactical acumen in his fresh IPL spell with Gujarat Titans, led the newbies to maiden title. The 28-year-old was an unlikely choice for leadership due to his maverick ways and injury-prone career. But the flamboyant Baroda all-rounder hushed the doubters to help Gujarat cap off a dream run in the lucrative T20 tournament. At present, Pandya even has the experience of leading the national side to a 2-0 win over Ireland. Also Read | Ishant Sharma's direct yet different take on does Virat Kohli walk into India's T20 XI question

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Currently a part of the Twenty20 contingent in England, Pandya will return to the ODI format with the upcoming 50-over series, beginning July 12 (Tuesday). It remains to be seen whether the team management uses him as a sixth bowling option, given the fact that his last ODI in India colours was almost a year ago.

Former cricketer turned commentator Sanjay Manjrekar believes bowling the full quota of 10 overs will be a difficult task for Pandya. "There I am worried. I am not sure it's a great call but I don't think he is making the trip to West Indies, if I remember, for the one-dayers. 50-overs cricket for an all-rounder is tough, it really takes a lot out of you," said Manjrekar during an interaction on Sports 18.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"You are bowling 10 overs in just about three-and-a-half hours which is a lot, plus if you are batting towards the end and stay not out while batting first and then come in and bowl those 10 overs, it is physically very draining," he added.

Manjrekar also recalled playing with World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev, who felt bowling was a "demanding" task after a hard toil for runs. With workload being an essential element of the post-coronavirus era, India could use Hardik for five odd overs in 50-over cricket.

"I remember playing with Kapil Dev and he used to sometimes confess that when he used to bat first and run those hard singles and then come in to bowl another spell, he felt it was a very demanding task.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"So I am a little worried if Hardik Pandya plays 50-overs cricket and is expected to bowl 10 overs, or maybe he is not expected to bowl 10. His batting has been so good that he can be your batting all-rounder who will chip in with maybe five overs on a good day," Manjrekar elaborated.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON