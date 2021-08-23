‘It’s a shocking news, will definitely talk to him’: Rajkumar Sharma reacts as Kohli slips to 5th spot in Test rankings

India captain Virat Kohli hasn’t been in great from lately and it was seen in the first two Tests against England. He began the 5-match series with a golden duck in Nottingham while at Lord’s, he managed the scores of 42 and 20. Due to the lack of runs against his name, Kohli slipped to the 5th position on the latest ICC Test rankings.

Rajkumar Sharma, Kohli’s childhood coach, was shocked with his ward moving down to the fifth spot. During a discussion with India News, Sharma said he was stunned to know that Kohli isn’t among the top four anymore in Test rankings.

“It is shocking news for me that Virat Kohli has fallen to the fifth spot. I was expecting that Joe Root would have probably gone ahead of him. I will definitely talk to him,” Sharma said.

He also revealed how Virat reacted while speaking to him after India won the second Test by 151 runs. Sharma was opininion that century is 'about to come' for the India captain.

“I don’t feel there is any need to motivate him because he is extremely motivated. When I had spoken to him after the last match as well, he was quite excited and was happy that they had won and was not too worried about his runs. When he has such an attitude, a big hundred is about to come,” he added.

Sharma further heaped praise on England captain Joe Root who has been in a red-hot form in the ongoing Test series. The former hoped to see a good challenge between Kohli and his English counterpart in the rest of the series.

“It is not a challenge but he [Root] has batted fantastically. I have always said that that he is an amazing player because he has a very good temperament and technique in any case. When he plays on his home ground and especially against India, I feel he is extremely motivated,” Sharma said.

“I would say it is a challenge for Virat to chase Joe Root. I have full hope because I have known Virat from his childhood, he loves challenges. So, it is a good challenge and we will see a good contest in the upcoming matches,” he added.