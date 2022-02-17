'I've always idolised Ravindra Jadeja': Delhi Capitals' new recruit reserves massive praise for star India all-rounder

India's U19 World Cup stars fetched big money at the recent IPL Auction as franchises showed interest to invest in the future prospects. The India Under-19 captain, Yash Dhull, was picked by Delhi Capitals for ₹50 lakhs. Dhull's teammate Vicky Ostwal was snapped up by Delhi Capitals later in the auction at his base price of ₹20 lakh.

Ostwal, who was also named in the Most Valuable Team of the U19 World Cup, finished as India's most successful bowler with 12 wickets in six games. Ostwal now sets his sights on the IPL competition and the left-arm spinner has always idolised India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja due to his wide-ranging abilities.

"I have always idolised Ravindra Jadeja, he is my role model. The kind of player he is, he contributes in bowling, in batting, and the most important department is fielding. He is the guy that every team wants him in," said Ostwal in a video shared on the official IPL website.

Ostwal also reacted to getting picked by the Delhi-based outfit, saying he was worried before he was bought at the mega auction in Bengaluru on Sunday. He also revealed how playing in the IPL is a childhood dream for him.

"I have been watching the IPL ever since I was a kid. There was always a dream of playing in the IPL, as it is the biggest platform you can get. I am really that I got picked by Delhi Capitals for this year's IPL. I was in my room, watching the auction and my name came very late.

"I knew that I did well in the T20 U-19 World Cup but at the same time it was a mega auction, so I thought they will go with their same side and there might be some chances that I may not get picked. For two days, I had anxiety and it was really soothing when I got picked by DC," Ostwal further said.

"Not sure that I might get a chance or not get a chance to play, but learning will always be there. Sharing the stage with some of the great players will be huge learning for me. The moment I got picked at the auction, I got a video call from him (Yash Dhull) and he showed how happy he is about me being picked by DC," he added.

Rajvardhan Hangargekar and Raj Bawa also found buyers at the auction. Bawa, who had a base price of ₹20 lakhs, was picked by Punjab Kings for ₹2 crore. Hangargekar headed to CSK after the four-time champions shelled out ₹1.50 crore to acquire his services.