'I've cleared that...': Venkatesh Prasad's decisive response on being asked about KL Rahul criticism after WC heroics

KL Rahul continued his incredible recent form in ODI cricket into the opening match of the World Cup and led India to victory in a tricky chase against Australia. India were tottering at two runs for the loss of three wickets when Rahul came on in the second over. He ended up playing through the innings, eventually finishing unbeaten on 97 off 115 and leading India to victory in the 200-run chase. Rahul's monumental innings led India to victory against Australia.(PTI)

In a rather hilarious moment towards the end of the match, Rahul had tried to hit a four with India needing five runs to win. A four and a six would have helped him lead India to victory and score a memorable century as well. However, he timed the shot over covers so well that it ended up being a six, leaving him stranded on 97. This was Rahul's fifth half century in his last four ODI innings and it would have been his second century in the format since making his comeback after an extended injury break in September. He has scored 628 ODI runs thus far in 2023 at an average of 78.50.

It wasn't too long ago, however, that Rahul's place in the Indian team came under the scanner due to his poor form in Tests and T20Is. In fact, while he is now seen as a pivotal cog for India at No.5 in ODIs, it remains hard to see how Rahul can return to the squad in Tests and T20Is, considering he plays as an opener and the likes of Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan and even Yashasvi Jaiswal have put in some incredible performances in that position.

Former India fast bowler Venkatesh Prasad was arguably among the foremost critics of Rahul on social media at the time that he was facing flak for his performances in Tests and T20Is. Prasad clarified after the match on Sunday that his problem with Rahul was limited to his Test form.

“Well, look whatever little criticism I had about KL Rahul, it was about Test matches, not in ODIs. I've cleared that aspect with you,” said Prasad on News18.

Pat Cummins' could have done things differently

Prasad said that Rahul and Virat Kohli did exactly what was needed to lead India to victory. It was the pair's masterful 165-run stand for the fourth wicket that ended any chances that Australia may have seen of recording a remarkable victory after being all out for just 199.

"Having said that, that partnership was important. I had said earlier that it is going to be a difficult total to chase and that the Indian batters will have to show patience and build partnerships. That is exactly what KL Rahul and Virat Kohli did," Prasad said. The former India pacer also said that Australia captain Pat Cummins made a mistake by not extending the spells of his best bowlers. "Maybe, Pat Cummins could have continued with Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood. Instead of bowling them just four overs each, he should have given them an over or two," Prasad opined.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON