‘I've decided to resign...’: Ex-India opener's epic tweet on Sourav Ganguly's resignation rumours

Sourav Ganguly's recent activities on Twitter have sparked widespread speculation about various things - the most prominent one being his resignation as BCCI's president. Although Ganguly himself and BCCI secretary Jay Shah have confirmed that none of those rumours are true, social media is still buzzing. Former India opener WV Raman came up with a stunning comment on the entire episode. Taking a dig at the speculations, Raman took to his Twitter handle and wrote: "I have decided to RESIGN... to the fact that speculation is one of the constants in life!!"

It all started when former India captain Ganguly released a statement on Wednesday evening stating that he is going to start something new. Although Ganguly's statement had no mention of his resignation as BCCI president, the fact that he also thanked the fans and all stakeholders in his long cricketing journey, may have a role to play in the widespread speculations.

"2022 marks the 30th year since the start of my journey with cricket in 1992. Since then, cricket has given me a lot. Most importantly, it has given me the support of all of you. I want to thank every single person, who has been part of the journey, supported me, and helped me reach where I am today.

"Today, I am planning to start something that I feel will probably help a lot of people. I hope you continue your support as I enter this chapter of life," Ganguly wrote on Twitter.

Ganguly, 59, still has four months remaining in his three-year tenure as the BCCI president. The former opening batter, who has represented India in 424 international matches scoring close to 19000 runs, later clarified that his tweet has been misinterpreted and it was related to his new business venture."I have launched a new education app worldwide. It's an educational app launched worldwide."I was surprised (with the speculations). It was a simple tweet, there is no mention of resignation, nothing," he said.

