'I've definitely become a better bowler...': Umran Malik's key revelation as pacer aims to regain Rohit Sharma's 'faith'

Over two years ago, speedster Umran Malik emerged as a pace sensation in the 2022 Indian Premier League with Sunrisers Hyderabad. His strong performances earned him a maiden India call-up in the shortest format right after the season ended, too. However, inconsistent performances and injuries marked his stint with the national team, and Umran's sporadic appearances meant he could never cement his place in the side. Umran Malik during his time with Indian team in 2022(Getty)

Umran had a tough outing with the SRH this year, too, as he was barely selected in the playing XI. The side enjoyed a stellar run to the tournament's final, but the young Jammu & Kashmir pacer played only one match. He didn't get to bowl his full quota of overs in the game, too, delivering only one over for 15 runs.

During an interview with Indian Express, Umran said that the lack of playing time with his state side, owing to poor weather conditions, “didn't help” his cause.

“I was fully prepared that season, but the weather didn’t help. Then I was really looking forward to the IPL as I’d gained a lot in the months preceding the IPL. Unfortunately even that didn’t go the way I wanted," Umran said.

"But it also gave me the time to work on things I wanted to in the practice sessions. I’ve definitely become a better bowler if you ask me. After the IPL, I injured my hamstring and just as I recovered I’m down with dengue,” Umran added.

How Umran is working on his bowling

A recurring challenge for Umran Malik throughout his career has been managing his economy rate. Despite his remarkable ability to clock speeds of 150kph and above consistently during the 2022 and 2023 IPL seasons, his control often fell short.

India's former bowling coach, Paras Mhambrey, who stepped down after the T20 World Cup victory in June earlier this year, had emphasised this point in an earlier interview with Indian Express. Mhambrey also noted that Umran's lack of control ultimately led to Rohit Sharma losing 'faith' in the young pacer.

Umran explained how he is working on his bowling ahead of the upcoming season, with an eye on India's blockbuster tour to Australia later this year.

“These days I’m bowling a lot with the new ball because I believe swing can make a huge difference at my pace. I want to learn a few things, especially how to formulate a plan and execute it," said Umran.

"If you have that, then you will be better prepared to handle the challenges. When I’m bowling in a match, it is not about myself or what I do. I’ve to fit into the bowling group and their plans and compliment them. So I need to be equipped on that front. Even with the new ball, I’m trying to bowl yorkers because if I’m able to execute it properly, then I will get the confidence to bowl it all the time. You need to find ways to surprise the batsmen.

“I want to keep it simple. My plan is to be ready for the domestic season. If I play more matches, then I would definitely be a better bowler. Even though I played only five Ranji matches, I realised how much I gained out of it. I’m waiting for the Duleep Trophy. If I play the entire season then I will know where exactly I stand and it will open up opportunities. I’m waiting to hold the red ball in my hand,” Umran said.