Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

"I've never seen somebody...,": Manjrekar baffled by Virat's constant dismissals on outside off stump deliveries in BGT

ANI |
Jan 01, 2025 07:37 PM IST

Cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar feels it's high time for India stalwart Virat Kohli to get some runs and overcome his "weakness" of edging it away on outside off-stump deliveries.

New Delhi [India], : Cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar feels it's high time for India stalwart Virat Kohli to get some runs and overcome his "weakness" of edging it away on outside off stump deliveries.

"I've never seen somebody...,": Manjrekar baffled by Virat's constant dismissals on outside off stump deliveries in BGT
"I've never seen somebody...,": Manjrekar baffled by Virat's constant dismissals on outside off stump deliveries in BGT

Australian pacers have exploited Virat by tempting him to drive the outside off-stump delivery throughout the four Tests of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Despite all his batting technique prowess, Virat's six dismissals in the series have followed the same pattern, going after the outside off-stump deliveries.

Apart from his century in Perth, Virat's struggle to maintain his discipline has been the root cause behind his bleak outings with the bat.

"It's time that he not only got runs but got out in a different fashion to show that he's overcome that problem. I've never seen somebody with the kind of performance and impact that Virat Kohli had on Test cricket have this kind of weakness," Manjrekar said on ESPNcricinfo.

"I don't think any other top-class batter has had this. There may have been a patch where somebody has got out repeatedly in a fashion, but this has gone on for far too long," he added.

Manjrekar isn't the only former star who has criticised Virat for the manner he has been dismissed in Australia. Former all-rounder Irfan Pathan has been vocal about Virat's long-standing struggle with the outside off-stump deliveries.

"The shot by Virat Kohli this is neither the first nor the last time. He is not letting go of the temptation to drive outside the off-stump," Pathan said on Star Sports.

"He has been doing this for many years. Everyone is saying the same thing. Virat Kohli also knows this," he added.

After the conclusion of the four Tests, Virat has managed to garner 167 runs in seven innings, averaging 27.83. With India trailing in the series with a 2-1 scoreline, his performance would be pivotal in deciding the fate of the BGT.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On