Jacob Bethell and Ben Duckett punish Jasprit Bumrah-less attack; England achieve personal best against India

Jacob Bethell and Ben Duckett didn't put a foot wrong in the third and final ODI at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Sunday after England captain Harry Brook won the toss and opted to bat against India. The visitors struggled, bowling half-volleys one after another, as the absence of Jasprit Bumrah was truly felt. Duckett and Bethell formed an opening stand of 192 runs to give the Three Lions a fantastic start in the series decider.

Jacob Bethell and Ben Duckett formed a 192-run opening stand for England (ANI Pic Service)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

With this partnership between Bethell and Duckett, England achieved their highest stand for any wicket in ODIs against India, beating the previous record of Joe Root and Eoin Morgan, who had put on 186 runs for the third wicket in Leeds in 2018.

Duckett and Bethell also registered England's highest opening partnership against India in an ODI, beating the previous best of 160 between Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow at Edgbaston in the 2019 World Cup.

Also Read: India vs England LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: Check our live coverage and scorecard here

The two English openers made the most of Bumrah's absence as they hammered Prince Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel all around the park. However, Bethell missed out on a well-deserved century, losing his wicket on 91 to Prasidh.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Bethell lasted 93 balls in the middle, and his innings was studded with 11 fours and two sixes. Bethell and Duckett also registered the fourth-highest partnership for any wicket at Lord’s in an ODI, only behind Andrew Strauss-Andrew Flintoff (226), Graeme Hick-Neil Fairbrother (213) and Graeme Gooch-David Gower (202). Why no Bumrah? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bethell lasted 93 balls in the middle, and his innings was studded with 11 fours and two sixes. Bethell and Duckett also registered the fourth-highest partnership for any wicket at Lord’s in an ODI, only behind Andrew Strauss-Andrew Flintoff (226), Graeme Hick-Neil Fairbrother (213) and Graeme Gooch-David Gower (202). Why no Bumrah? {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Earlier, the BCCI confirmed that Bumrah missed out on the playing XI for the final ODI due to a knee injury that he picked up in the previous match. “Jasprit Bumrah had an impact injury on his left knee while fielding in the second ODI in Cardiff. He was not available for selection for the third ODI due to reactive swelling in his left knee,” the BCCI spokesperson said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

For the series decider, India made three changes to their playing XI, bringing KL Rahul, Prince Yadav and Arshdeep Singh in for Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah and Shivam Dube.

The ODI series between India and England, with the Men in Blue winning the opener. However, the hosts stormed back after chasing down the target of 234 in the next ODI in Cardiff. Joe Root was adjudged as Player of the Match in the 2nd ODI for his unbeaten knock of 99.