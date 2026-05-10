Jacob Bethell reacts after Alastair Cook and Kevin Pietersen get into fiery county championship vs IPL debate

Jacob Bethell, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) opening batter, found himself at the centre of a huge storm after some names back home in England asked him to prioritise the County Championship over the 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The debate was started by former England captain Alastair Cook, who said that Bethell would be better off playing some red-ball cricket ahead of the upcoming Test series against New Zealand. It is worth noting that when Cook made these comments, Bethell hadn't played a single game in the IPL 2026 season, as RCB management went with Virat Kohli and Phil Salt as the opening batters. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Jacob Bethell plays a shot (ANI Picture Service)

However, with Salt getting injured, a spot opened up, and Bethell walked into the playing XI. Kevin Pietersen, also a former England captain, disagreed with Cook, saying Bethell would learn more by just being a part of the IPL setup.

All this while, Bethell didn't react. Still, finally, the left-handed batter broke his silence, saying that while everyone is allowed to have their opinions, he definitely is learning more by being in India and spending time with some of the biggest names.

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“I definitely don’t think it’s going to hurt my career or stop me from getting better. I think it’s going to do the opposite. Everyone’s allowed to think what they want. That's absolutely fine. Everyone thinks differently, but from a personal point of view, I think I've made the right decision. At the end of the day, I'm pretty happy with where I am," he added.

‘Not fighting for a spot’ Bethell is yet to leave a mark on the IPL 2026 season. The left-handed batter who hit a century in the T20 World Cup semi-final against India at the Wankhede Stadium has so far recorded scores of 14, 20, 5 and 4, aggregating 43 runs in four matches. However, ahead of the game against Mumbai Indians in Raipur, Bethell said that he isn't fighting for a spot.

“I never really feel like I'm fighting for a spot. At the end of the day, I haven't scored the runs I've wanted to. And that's not helped the team. My aim as a batter is to go out there and score runs and get us off to a good start, and I haven't done that,” said Bethell.

“So it's not from a place of looking behind my back and fighting for a spot, it's more from a hunger to actually contribute to this team. It doesn't feel good when you're not contributing to any wins. And especially now that we've lost the last couple of games, there's a burning desire in there to go out there and put in a match-winning performance,” he added.