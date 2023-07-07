Jadeja drops huge hint about MS Dhoni's IPL future in emotional birthday message; Hardik, Raina also wish

MS Dhoni turned 42 on Friday (July 7), as the former India captain entered a new chapter in his life. Considered to be one of the greatest-ever captains in cricket history, and recently led Chennai Super Kings to their fifth IPL title, defeating Gujarat Titans in the final.

Ravindra Jadeja gave a huge hint about MS Dhoni's IPL future.(ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Under his captaincy, India won the 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy. He led India to victory in the 2010 and 2016 Asia Cups. With the wicketkeeper-batter celebrating his birthday, Twitter went into a state of frenzy with members of the cricket fraternity and fans taking to the social media platform to wish him.

The wishes were led by Ravindra Jadeja, also gave a massive hint on Dhoni's IPL future. He wrote, "My go to man since 2009 to till date and forever. Wishing you a very happy birthday mahi bhai. see u soon in yellow #respect".

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

All-rounder Hardik Pandya posted a photo with the CSK skipper and captioned it as, “Happy birthday my favourite @msdhoni.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"May God continue to shower you with endless blessings. Happy birthday. Happy birthday @msdhoni bhai," wrote pacer Mohammed Shami.

Meanwhile, former teammate Suresh Raina wrote, "Happy birthday to my big brother @msdhoni ! From sharing the pitch to sharing our dreams, the bond that we've created is unbreakable. Your strength, both as a leader and as a friend, has been my guiding light. May the year ahead bring you joy, success, and good health. Keep shining, keep leading, and keep spreading your magic. #MSDhoni".

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here are the other reactions:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Many fans have also been left wondering if Dhoni will be back for CSK in IPL 2024, with rumours that he would be quitting after last season. But Jadeja's tweet further hints that Dhoni could be back in action next season as CSK will be looking to defend their title.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON