Jadeja, Sundar form give India option to attack at The Oval

MUMBAI: When a player averages 44.87 after 12 Tests even while batting lower down the order, his batting potential is unquestionable. Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar’s unbroken partnership of 203 on a flat pitch frustrated a toiling England in Manchester. (PTI)

On Sunday, Washington Sundar underlined his quality with a maiden century, a superb effort under extreme pressure, to help India salvage a draw in the Old Trafford Test. In 20 of his 22 innings, he has batted at Nos.7, 8 and 9 and still has solid numbers.

Ravindra Jadeja has proven his quality with the bat time and again – 3,824 Test runs. In this series, he has taken his performances to a different level.

Having learnt his game from qualified coaches in Chennai, including his cricketer father, Sundar’s basics are sound. He has a copybook technique, convincing enough to be considered as a top-order batter.

Jadeja has not looked like getting out at all in this series against England, averaging 113.50 after hitting four half-centuries and a century in eight innings. The Saurashtra player’s control with the top hand has been so impressive and his thundering punches down the ground has had a demoralising effect on bowlers.

Most importantly, the two left-handers have the temperament to play long innings. Sundar has remarkable patience to graft for runs. The experienced Jadeja comes up with the right gameplan. In England where the ball moves more, he is focussed on playing it very safe. He avoids the drive, leaves the ball well, keeps his defence tight and mainly focuses on attacking in the arc from wide long-on to long-off, or when the ball is very short. The reflex action as on the first ball he faced on Sunday where he went after a wide short ball – his edge was dropped by Joe Root – are rare.

Having two very good all-rounders is a great advantage. It gives India solid balance and allows them the option of picking a bowling unit of their choice.

A second innings century is always a tougher task. Doing it in a match-saving situation, like Sundar and Jadeja did on Sunday, is all the more creditable.

Suffice to say, India’s Test side will be confident of their batting depth for the fifth Test at The Oval, where they must win to square the series 2-2. With Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retiring, India had to field a new-look batting combination in the series. Batting positions were shuffled with skipper Shubman Gill moving to Kohli’s No.4 spot and newcomer Sai Sudharsan and Karun Nair brought in. With the composition of the line-up changed, coach Gautam Gambhir was not sure what to expect. There was a need to strengthen the lower-order in case the combination didn’t work.

The pieces have fallen into place now. Jadeja and Sundar’s success has allayed fears of coming up short with the bat. At the same time, after conceding 669 runs in Manchester, the bowling combination calls for a re-think.

The pitches dished out for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series have been featherbeds. On such tracks, you need bowlers with the ability to make things happen, produce wicket-taking balls. It’s not typical English conditions where you pitch the ball in the area and let the seaming conditions do the rest. Bowling has been tough work.

It’s been a toil for the bowlers. At Old Trafford, even Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj looked toothless. For the first time in his sensational 48-Test career, Bumrah went for more than 100 runs (2/112) in an innings.

India’s big selection call will be to pick a bowler who has the potential to break open the game. In chinaman bowler, Kuldeep Yadav, they have that option.

In this squad, along with Bumrah he is India’s most attacking threat. He is unlucky not to get a chance due to the focus on providing batting insurance.

Asked about Kuldeep’s non-inclusion during the fourth Test, bowling coach Morne Morkel said: “It’s finding, when he comes in, how we can find balance and how we can get that batting line-up to be a little bit longer and stronger. We’ve seen in the past that we’ve lost wickets in clumps. Kuldeep is world-class and he’s bowling really well at the moment, so we’re trying our best to find ways for him to get in. But unfortunately with that, just to balance with batting throws it out a little bit.”

For the final Test, the situation demands that India unleash their wrist spinner. In a must-win situation, being 2-1 down, to salvage the series India have to take the risk and be more attacking.

Bumrah and Siraj have been India’s top bowlers with 14 wickets each. All the Tests have gone to the final session. Their workload has been tremendous – Siraj has bowled 139 overs and Bumrah 119.4. They will be jaded.

With a break of three days, it won’t be easy to recover. Kuldeep will be desperate to get a chance.

As per Morkel, spin twins Sundar and Jadeja’s success in bowling as well strengthens Kuldeep’s case. “To be honest, the wicket so far has been dry and it’s actually spun a little bit. That brings Washi into the game. It brings Jadeja into the game. So Kuldeep, we are trying to find a way for him, but it is just that more consistent runs from our top six that we want so that we can bring a guy like Kuldeep in.”