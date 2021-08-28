Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Jadeja taken to hospital for a precautionary scan for suspected knee injury
cricket

Jadeja taken to hospital for a precautionary scan for suspected knee injury

Ravindra Jadeja, who has played all the three Test matches, apparently hurt his knee while fielding during the England innings on the second day of the match that India lost by an innings and 76 run
PTI |
UPDATED ON AUG 28, 2021 11:57 PM IST
India's Ravindra Jadeja taken to hospital for a precautionary scan for suspected knee injury(AP)

Senior all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was on Saturday taken to a hospital in Leeds for precautionary scans to know the extent of a knee injury he sustained during the third Test against England.

Jadeja, who has played all the three Test matches, apparently hurt his knee while fielding during the England innings on the second day of the match that India lost by an innings and 76 runs.

Jadeja posted a picture of himself, wearing hospital apparels, on his instagram page with a caption "Not a good place to be at".

As of now, the Indian team management doesn't seem to be too worried as it might not be "very serious".

The Indian team is supposed to leave for London on August 30 and if the scan reports do not reveal anything major, Jadeja will accompany the team.

The fourth Test starts on September 2 at the Oval and there is a possibility of senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin replacing Jadeja on a track which is known to offer help to the slow bowlers.

Ashwin had played a County game for Surrey before the Test series, taking six wickets in an innings.

Experience will be different: Mithali Raj on women's team maiden pink-ball Test

'In 54 minutes for 7 wickets to fall is a little bit hard to take'

‘With one loss I cannot assess that’: Virat Kohli on Rishabh Pant’s lack of runs

'Just tried to practice': Robinson on Anderson helping him with wobble seam grip
