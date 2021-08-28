Home / Cricket / India lose third Test by an innings and 76 runs against England
India lose third Test by an innings and 76 runs against England

Resuming at an overnight score of 215 for 2, India's second innings folded in 99.3 overs with England pacer Ollie Robinson claiming five wickets.
PTI | , Leeds
UPDATED ON AUG 28, 2021 05:27 PM IST

India suffered an innings and 76 run loss against England after being bowled out for 278 in their second innings in the third cricket Test here on Saturday. England thus levelled the five-match series 1-1.

India were bundled out for a paltry 78 in their first innings on the opening day.

ALSO READ | India vs England 3rd Test Day 4 Highlights

England then posted 432 in their first innings to take a mammoth lead of 354 runs. India had beaten England by 151 runs in the second Test at Lord's.

Brief Scores:

India 78 all out and 278 allout in 99.3 overs (Cheteshwar Pujara 91, Ollie Robinson 5/65).

England 1st innings: 432 all out in 132.2 overs (Joe Root 121, Mohammed Shami 4/95).

