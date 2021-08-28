Home / Cricket / India vs England Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 4: Can England break Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli partnership before Lunch?
IND vs ENG Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 4.
IND vs ENG Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 4.(AP)
Live

India vs England Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 4: Can England break Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli partnership before Lunch?

India vs England 3rd Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score: Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara have added 99* runs together but can they carry it further on Day 4? Follow live score and updates of IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 4.
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 28, 2021 02:32 PM IST

India vs England 3rd Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score: The third Test between India and England has seen its fair share of twists and turns - but when all doors looked close for India - Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli have reignited hopes that maybe, just maybe, the visitors might be able to find a way to dug themselves out of the hole. If Kohli and Pujara can bat on for at least two sessions, it would be enough to turn the tide in the match, and maybe even tilt it in India's favour. England need to get these two out as quickly as they can.


Follow live score and updates of IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 4:

Follow all the updates here:

  • AUG 28, 2021 02:32 PM IST

    Most balls faced by an India batter in SENA countries

    Batsman: Cheteshwar Pujara

    Matches: 20

    Ininngs: 39

    Runs: 1363

    Balls: 3997


    (The stats are from the matches before the Headingley Test against England)

  • AUG 28, 2021 02:21 PM IST

    India 2nd ininngs corecard

    IND: 215/2, trail by 139 runs


    Rohit Sharma 59 (156)

    KL Rahul 8 (54)

    Cheteshwar Pujara 91 (180)

    Virat Kohli 45 (94)

  • AUG 28, 2021 02:15 PM IST

    Kohli approaching fifty

    After five innings in the ongoing England tour, India captain Virat Kohli is nearing to his 26th Test fifty. He scored 40 in the first innings of the Lord's Test but now, he is unbeaten on 45. Can he break the jinx and get a fifty?

  • AUG 28, 2021 02:06 PM IST

    Cheteshwar Pujara - big threat for England

    It seemed like India might fall against the England pace attack on the third day and the hosts would level the series with an innings win. But India top order didn't let that happen. After Rohit departed, Cheteshwar Pujara took charge and the way he anchored the innings was phenomenal. He is unbeaten on 91 and will root for his 19th ton.

  • AUG 28, 2021 11:14 AM IST

    India vs England 3rd Test Day 4 - LIVE!

    Hello and welcome to our live blog on Day 4 of the third Test between India and England. It is about time that Virat Kohli & co. are showcasing their fighting spirits in this match. But how long will it last?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs england
Tabraiz Shamsi: File photo(Getty Images)
Tabraiz Shamsi: File photo(Getty Images)
ipl

Shamsi looking to pick 'inside information' about UAE pitches ahead of T20WC

PTI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 28, 2021 02:20 PM IST
Shamsi, the world no. 1 ranked T20I bowler in ICC rankings, will be joining the Royals squad as a replacement for Australian pacer Andrew Tye for the remainder of IPL scheduled to be held in the UAE from September 19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IND vs ENG Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 4.(AP)
IND vs ENG Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 4.(AP)
cricket

3rd Test Day 4 Live: Can England break Pujara, Kohli stand before Lunch?

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 28, 2021 02:32 PM IST
India vs England 3rd Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score: Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara have added 99* runs together but can they carry it further on Day 4? Follow live score and updates of IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 4.
READ FULL STORY
Andre Russell scored unbeaten 50 in 14 balls.(KKR/Twitter)
Andre Russell scored unbeaten 50 in 14 balls.(KKR/Twitter)
cricket

Russell smashes 14-ball fifty as Jamaica Tallawahs record biggest win in CPL

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 28, 2021 01:00 PM IST
Russell went on to start hitting shots straightaway as he smashed six sixes and three fours in the match to help his team post 255/5 in 20 overs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
England's Craig Overton, right, reacts as India's captain Virat Kohli, center, and Cheteshwar Pujara, left, run between the wickets.(AP)
England's Craig Overton, right, reacts as India's captain Virat Kohli, center, and Cheteshwar Pujara, left, run between the wickets.(AP)
cricket

Bowled better than scoreboard suggests, England still in great position: Overton

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 28, 2021 12:01 PM IST
  • But Overton said that the scorecard does not reflect how well England bowled in the match and further maintained that England are still in a strong position in the 3rd Test.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Cheteshwar Pujara, right, plays a shot during the third day of third Test.(AP)
India's Cheteshwar Pujara, right, plays a shot during the third day of third Test.(AP)
cricket

'Mental fortitude at its best': Cricket fraternity lauds Pujara's innings

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 28, 2021 01:30 PM IST
  • Cheteshwar Pujara showcased his mental tenacity to first stitch a partnership with Rohit Sharma, and then finish off the day with Virat Kohli to keep India afloat in the 3rd Test.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Cheteshwar Pujara, left, raises his bat to celebrate scoring fifty runs.(AP)
India's Cheteshwar Pujara, left, raises his bat to celebrate scoring fifty runs.(AP)
cricket

Rohit lauds Pujara, says there were no concerns in dressing room over his form

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 28, 2021 11:30 AM IST
  • After the end of the play on Friday, India opener Rohit Sharma, who also scored a fifty, praised Pujara, and said that there were no doubts over his form inside the dressing room.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's KL Rahul walks off the field after losing his wicket.(AP)
India's KL Rahul walks off the field after losing his wicket.(AP)
cricket

Lesson for Rahul to carry on his form, not get complacent: Maninder Singh

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 28, 2021 12:02 PM IST
  • Former India cricketer Maninder Singh shared his thoughts on Rahul’s dismissal in both innings of the third Test, stating that the opening batsman must have learnt an important lesson.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Cheteshwar Pujara, right, bats during the third day of third test cricket match between England and India, at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds, England, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Jon Super)(AP)
India's Cheteshwar Pujara, right, bats during the third day of third test cricket match between England and India, at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds, England, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Jon Super)(AP)
cricket

If he plays with this mindset, you’d see a completely different Pujara: Nehra

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 28, 2021 12:02 PM IST
  • Speaking with Sony Sports network in the post-match show, Nehra was impressed with Pujara’s batting and said he hasn’t seen the latter playing with such confidence before.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rishabh Pant and Sunil Gavaskar collage.(AP/File)
Rishabh Pant and Sunil Gavaskar collage.(AP/File)
cricket

'Why was Pant told to change stance': Gavaskar on umpires' decision

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 28, 2021 12:02 PM IST
  • Sunil Gavaskar expressed his dismay at the umpires asking India keeper-batsman Rishabh Pant not to bat out of his crease.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's captain Virat Kohli, right, and batting partner Cheteshwar Pujara celebrate.(AP) PREMIUM
India's captain Virat Kohli, right, and batting partner Cheteshwar Pujara celebrate.(AP)
cricket

Flashpoint: Kohli, Pujara win mini-battle vs Anderson

By Aditya Iyer (Chief Cricket Writer)
UPDATED ON AUG 28, 2021 12:02 PM IST
  • The past doesn’t often count for much in Test head-to-heads, but in this case the Anderson threat was clear and present too. In this series alone, Anderson had dismissed them on five occasions (Pujara 3, Kohli 2) and even more significantly, both of them in the first innings of this very Test.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India captain Virat Kohl (R) and Cheteshwar Pujara celebrate at the end of play on the third day of third Test(AP)
India captain Virat Kohl (R) and Cheteshwar Pujara celebrate at the end of play on the third day of third Test(AP)
cricket

Cheteshwar Pujara's punch keeps India in the Headingley Test

By Somshuvra Laha, Kolkata
UPDATED ON AUG 27, 2021 11:45 PM IST
Pujara was the story of the day, his uncharacteristically quick start startling England. Once scoring at almost a run a ball, Pujara eased into his role once he had a hang of England’s bowling.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's captain Virat Kohli, right, and batting partner Cheteshwar Pujara walk off the field at the end of play on the third day of third Test(AP)
India's captain Virat Kohli, right, and batting partner Cheteshwar Pujara walk off the field at the end of play on the third day of third Test(AP)
cricket

India vs England 3rd Test, Day 3: Action through images

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 27, 2021 11:08 PM IST
India reached 215 for two in their second innings at stumps on the third day of the third Test against England on Friday. Cheteshwar Pujara was batting on 91 and giving him company was skipper Virat Kohli on 45.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In between Rohit departure and Kohli's arrival, 'Jarvo' breaches security again
In between Rohit departure and Kohli's arrival, 'Jarvo' breaches security again
cricket

In between Rohit's departure & Kohli's arrival, 'Jarvo' breaches security again

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 28, 2021 07:36 AM IST
  • 'Jarvo' entered the playing area when India lost opener Rohit in the 47th over and Kohli, the designated No.4, was yet to make his way into the middle.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Rohit Sharma hits a six on a delivery by England's Ollie Robinson during the third day of third test cricket match between England and India, at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds, England, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021.(AP)
India's Rohit Sharma hits a six on a delivery by England's Ollie Robinson during the third day of third test cricket match between England and India, at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds, England, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021.(AP)
cricket

'That's the Rohit we know': Sharma's upper cut six impresses Gavaskar, Manjrekar

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 27, 2021 06:04 PM IST
  • Rohit Sharma’s upper cut for six impressed former cricketers Sunil Gavaskar, Sanjay Manjrekar and Mike Atherton who were in the commentary box.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jofra Archer won't play in the IPL this year. Here's Full list of unavailable overseas stars and their replacements(IPL/Twitter)
Jofra Archer won't play in the IPL this year. Here's Full list of unavailable overseas stars and their replacements(IPL/Twitter)
cricket

IPL 2020: Final list of unavailable overseas stars and their replacements

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 27, 2021 04:58 PM IST
  • A total of 9 overseas cricketers pulled out of the UAE leg of IPL 2021 and four of them were from RCB. Here is the full of list overseas cricketers who have pulled out from IPL 2021 and their replacements.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.