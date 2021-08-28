India vs England Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 4: Can England break Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli partnership before Lunch?

India vs England 3rd Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score: The third Test between India and England has seen its fair share of twists and turns - but when all doors looked close for India - Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli have reignited hopes that maybe, just maybe, the visitors might be able to find a way to dug themselves out of the hole. If Kohli and Pujara can bat on for at least two sessions, it would be enough to turn the tide in the match, and maybe even tilt it in India's favour. England need to get these two out as quickly as they can.





