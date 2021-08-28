India vs England Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 4: Can England break Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli partnership before Lunch?
India vs England 3rd Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score: The third Test between India and England has seen its fair share of twists and turns - but when all doors looked close for India - Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli have reignited hopes that maybe, just maybe, the visitors might be able to find a way to dug themselves out of the hole. If Kohli and Pujara can bat on for at least two sessions, it would be enough to turn the tide in the match, and maybe even tilt it in India's favour. England need to get these two out as quickly as they can.
Follow live score and updates of IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 4:
Follow all the updates here:
-
AUG 28, 2021 02:32 PM IST
Most balls faced by an India batter in SENA countries
Batsman: Cheteshwar Pujara
Matches: 20
Ininngs: 39
Runs: 1363
Balls: 3997
(The stats are from the matches before the Headingley Test against England)
-
AUG 28, 2021 02:21 PM IST
India 2nd ininngs corecard
IND: 215/2, trail by 139 runs
Rohit Sharma 59 (156)
KL Rahul 8 (54)
Cheteshwar Pujara 91 (180)
Virat Kohli 45 (94)
-
AUG 28, 2021 02:15 PM IST
Kohli approaching fifty
After five innings in the ongoing England tour, India captain Virat Kohli is nearing to his 26th Test fifty. He scored 40 in the first innings of the Lord's Test but now, he is unbeaten on 45. Can he break the jinx and get a fifty?
-
AUG 28, 2021 02:06 PM IST
Cheteshwar Pujara - big threat for England
It seemed like India might fall against the England pace attack on the third day and the hosts would level the series with an innings win. But India top order didn't let that happen. After Rohit departed, Cheteshwar Pujara took charge and the way he anchored the innings was phenomenal. He is unbeaten on 91 and will root for his 19th ton.
-
AUG 28, 2021 11:14 AM IST
India vs England 3rd Test Day 4 - LIVE!
Hello and welcome to our live blog on Day 4 of the third Test between India and England. It is about time that Virat Kohli & co. are showcasing their fighting spirits in this match. But how long will it last?
Get our daily newsletter
Shamsi looking to pick 'inside information' about UAE pitches ahead of T20WC
3rd Test Day 4 Live: Can England break Pujara, Kohli stand before Lunch?
Russell smashes 14-ball fifty as Jamaica Tallawahs record biggest win in CPL
Bowled better than scoreboard suggests, England still in great position: Overton
- But Overton said that the scorecard does not reflect how well England bowled in the match and further maintained that England are still in a strong position in the 3rd Test.
'Mental fortitude at its best': Cricket fraternity lauds Pujara's innings
- Cheteshwar Pujara showcased his mental tenacity to first stitch a partnership with Rohit Sharma, and then finish off the day with Virat Kohli to keep India afloat in the 3rd Test.
Rohit lauds Pujara, says there were no concerns in dressing room over his form
- After the end of the play on Friday, India opener Rohit Sharma, who also scored a fifty, praised Pujara, and said that there were no doubts over his form inside the dressing room.
Lesson for Rahul to carry on his form, not get complacent: Maninder Singh
- Former India cricketer Maninder Singh shared his thoughts on Rahul’s dismissal in both innings of the third Test, stating that the opening batsman must have learnt an important lesson.
If he plays with this mindset, you’d see a completely different Pujara: Nehra
- Speaking with Sony Sports network in the post-match show, Nehra was impressed with Pujara’s batting and said he hasn’t seen the latter playing with such confidence before.
'Why was Pant told to change stance': Gavaskar on umpires' decision
- Sunil Gavaskar expressed his dismay at the umpires asking India keeper-batsman Rishabh Pant not to bat out of his crease.
Flashpoint: Kohli, Pujara win mini-battle vs Anderson
- The past doesn’t often count for much in Test head-to-heads, but in this case the Anderson threat was clear and present too. In this series alone, Anderson had dismissed them on five occasions (Pujara 3, Kohli 2) and even more significantly, both of them in the first innings of this very Test.
Cheteshwar Pujara's punch keeps India in the Headingley Test
India vs England 3rd Test, Day 3: Action through images
In between Rohit's departure & Kohli's arrival, 'Jarvo' breaches security again
- 'Jarvo' entered the playing area when India lost opener Rohit in the 47th over and Kohli, the designated No.4, was yet to make his way into the middle.
'That's the Rohit we know': Sharma's upper cut six impresses Gavaskar, Manjrekar
- Rohit Sharma’s upper cut for six impressed former cricketers Sunil Gavaskar, Sanjay Manjrekar and Mike Atherton who were in the commentary box.
IPL 2020: Final list of unavailable overseas stars and their replacements
- A total of 9 overseas cricketers pulled out of the UAE leg of IPL 2021 and four of them were from RCB. Here is the full of list overseas cricketers who have pulled out from IPL 2021 and their replacements.