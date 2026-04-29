Jaiswal’s IPL 2026 run is all about reclaiming space

Chandigarh: Chasing 223 against an unbeaten Punjab Kings side at their New Chandigarh fortress was always going to demand something extraordinary. Rajasthan Royals found that spark in a familiar source—Yashasvi Jaiswal—who quietly but decisively anchored a chase that will be remembered as much for its audacity as for its execution.

Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal during the Indian Premier League 2026 T20 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals, in Mullanpur. (PTI)

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While much of the pre-match buzz centred on teenage prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the 24-year-old Jaiswal reminded everyone why he remains one of India’s most complete young batters. If Sooryavanshi brought the fireworks with a blistering 16-ball 43, Jaiswal supplied the balance, crafting a measured 51 off 27 balls—his third half-century of the season.

The left-hander’s innings was a study in control. He punished anything loose, respected the good deliveries, and ensured the chase never spiralled out of Rajasthan’s grasp. His 51-run opening stand with Sooryavanshi set the tone before he stitched together another crucial 54-run partnership with Dhruv Jurel, laying a foundation that allowed the middle order to play with freedom.

By the time Jaiswal departed, having struck seven fours and a six, the equation had been reduced from daunting to doable. Donovan Ferreira (52 off 26) and Shubham Dubey (31 off 12) completed the job with composure, sealing a six-wicket win with four balls to spare.

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{{^usCountry}} For Jaiswal, the IPL has long been a stage of affirmation. From his record-breaking 13-ball fifty in 2023 to becoming Rajasthan’s youngest centurion in the same season, his rise has been both rapid and remarkable. It was through this tournament that he first announced himself, earning India caps across formats and showcasing adaptability in challenging conditions from England to Australia. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For Jaiswal, the IPL has long been a stage of affirmation. From his record-breaking 13-ball fifty in 2023 to becoming Rajasthan’s youngest centurion in the same season, his rise has been both rapid and remarkable. It was through this tournament that he first announced himself, earning India caps across formats and showcasing adaptability in challenging conditions from England to Australia. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Yet, the road back into India’s white-ball setup is far from straightforward. With competition intensifying—featuring names like Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan, alongside emerging contenders—Jaiswal’s performances this season carry added significance. Each innings is not just about runs, but about reclaiming space. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yet, the road back into India’s white-ball setup is far from straightforward. With competition intensifying—featuring names like Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan, alongside emerging contenders—Jaiswal’s performances this season carry added significance. Each innings is not just about runs, but about reclaiming space. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Batting alongside Sooryavanshi, however, seems to have added a fresh dimension to his game. “It’s amazing. I really enjoy batting with him. He’s playing incredible cricket, and I’m always happy watching him from the other end,” Jaiswal said after the match, reflecting on the burgeoning opening partnership. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Batting alongside Sooryavanshi, however, seems to have added a fresh dimension to his game. “It’s amazing. I really enjoy batting with him. He’s playing incredible cricket, and I’m always happy watching him from the other end,” Jaiswal said after the match, reflecting on the burgeoning opening partnership. {{/usCountry}}

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Despite being cast as the senior figure in the duo, Jaiswal shrugged off the label with a smile. “I don’t think I’m older. I’m still very young,” he said, before emphasising the clarity of approach that powered the chase. “We knew it’s a high-scoring ground, so the intent had to be there. If the ball was in our range, we were going to go for it.”

That clarity—and the ability to execute it under pressure—proved decisive. Retained by Rajasthan Royals for ₹18 crore ahead of IPL 2026, Jaiswal continues to justify the franchise’s faith, delivering when it matters most.

On a night when Rajasthan Royals scaled one of the steepest targets of the season, it was Jaiswal’s calm amid the chaos that stood out—a timely reminder that even in the age of fearless hitting, composure remains priceless.

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