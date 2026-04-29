...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Jaiswal’s IPL 2026 run is all about reclaiming space

The left-hander has not quite secured a permanent spot in India’s T20I squad yet, but he is making all the right noises this season

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 08:24 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
Advertisement

Chandigarh: Chasing 223 against an unbeaten Punjab Kings side at their New Chandigarh fortress was always going to demand something extraordinary. Rajasthan Royals found that spark in a familiar source—Yashasvi Jaiswal—who quietly but decisively anchored a chase that will be remembered as much for its audacity as for its execution.

Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal during the Indian Premier League 2026 T20 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals, in Mullanpur. (PTI)

While much of the pre-match buzz centred on teenage prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the 24-year-old Jaiswal reminded everyone why he remains one of India’s most complete young batters. If Sooryavanshi brought the fireworks with a blistering 16-ball 43, Jaiswal supplied the balance, crafting a measured 51 off 27 balls—his third half-century of the season.

The left-hander’s innings was a study in control. He punished anything loose, respected the good deliveries, and ensured the chase never spiralled out of Rajasthan’s grasp. His 51-run opening stand with Sooryavanshi set the tone before he stitched together another crucial 54-run partnership with Dhruv Jurel, laying a foundation that allowed the middle order to play with freedom.

By the time Jaiswal departed, having struck seven fours and a six, the equation had been reduced from daunting to doable. Donovan Ferreira (52 off 26) and Shubham Dubey (31 off 12) completed the job with composure, sealing a six-wicket win with four balls to spare.

Despite being cast as the senior figure in the duo, Jaiswal shrugged off the label with a smile. “I don’t think I’m older. I’m still very young,” he said, before emphasising the clarity of approach that powered the chase. “We knew it’s a high-scoring ground, so the intent had to be there. If the ball was in our range, we were going to go for it.”

That clarity—and the ability to execute it under pressure—proved decisive. Retained by Rajasthan Royals for 18 crore ahead of IPL 2026, Jaiswal continues to justify the franchise’s faith, delivering when it matters most.

On a night when Rajasthan Royals scaled one of the steepest targets of the season, it was Jaiswal’s calm amid the chaos that stood out—a timely reminder that even in the age of fearless hitting, composure remains priceless.

 
rajasthan royals punjab kings yashasvi jaiswal chandigarh
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Home / Cricket News / Jaiswal’s IPL 2026 run is all about reclaiming space
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.