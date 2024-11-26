Jaiswal's Perth classic sparks damning take on Australian cricket by Greg Chappell: ‘Risk falling further behind’

Yashasvi Jaiswal was the star of the show with bat for India as they took a 1-0 lead in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a dominant 295-run victory in Perth. Despite a duck in the first innings, his first time batting on Australian shores, Jaiswal bounced back in terrific fashion to score a phenomenal 161 and help India to a match-winning total. India's Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his knock during Day 3 of the first Test match against Australia in the Border Gavaskar Trophy. (BCCI-X)

With there being plenty of hype and discussion around Jaiswal within the Australian cricket fraternity, former Australian cricketer and Indian coach Greg Chappell was one of the latest to compliment the young batter from Mumbai, and pointed out that his excellence despite his youth puts him in a position where he could become India’s next great batter.

Writing in his column for the Sydney Morning Herald, Chappell wrote "The young opener is fearless and appears poised to inherit the mantle of Indian batting excellence, following the likes of Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar.”

In the former coach’s eyes, the success of Jaiswal demonstrates how India’s success in Australia is a credit to India’s cricket development system, especially in the higher echelons of the game. He compared it to the situation in Australia, which found middle order batter Nathan McSweeney facing off against Jasprit Bumrah and company as an opener.

"Jaiswal's journey encapsulates why India's planning and infrastructure give them a clear edge in world cricket. A comparison with Australia's Nathan McSweeney is illuminating,” said Chappell. “At 22, Jaiswal has already played 14 Tests, 30 first-class matches, 32 List A games, and 53 IPL matches. In contrast, McSweeney, 25, has just debuted in Tests, with fewer domestic appearances across formats."

“Men playing against boys…”

Continuing on his appreciation of how India can unearth gems and ensure they have a stable route to the top of the domestic and international levels of the sport, Chappell said: "India's system prioritises long-form cricket at the youth level. This ensures players are well-versed in the nuances of the game. When India's U-19 team plays other countries, it often feels like men playing against boys in terms of game awareness.” Moreover, he warned Australia against letting this absence of preparation continue. “The lack of competitive matches at a young age leaves Australian players less prepared for international needs. Without significant changes, we risk falling further behind.”

Jaiswal’s century in Perth was the fourth of his Test career, marking a bumper start to his nascent international journey. However, he will face an even greater challenge as India prepare for the pink ball day-night Test in Adelaide, where his efforts opening the batting will be crucial for India’s hopes of success.