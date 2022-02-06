'Jalwa hai hamaara': Sehwag, Harbhajan lead Indian cricket fraternity in congratulating India U19 on winning WC title

India lifted a record fifth U19 World Cup title after defeating England in the summit clash here at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

The Yash Dhull-led side defeated the Three Lions in the summit clash by four wickets. Earlier, India had won the U19 World Cup in 2000, 2008, 2012, and 2018.

Former batter Virender Sehwag on Sunday praised the performance by Team India in the recently-concluded U19 World Cup.

"Jalwa hai hamaara yahaan (We rule this tournament). Many congratulations @BCCI on becoming champions for the 5th time. Fantastic contributions from everyone and a deserved title. Enjoy the moment boys," tweeted Sehwag.

Yuvraj Singh also congratulated the Indian U19 team on a splendid win.

“Congratulations to the #BoysinBlue & the entire nation for winning the #U19CWC! Amazing spells by Ravi Kumar & Raj Bawa Clapping hands sign Fisted hand The future of Indian cricket looks bright Flag of India Well played boys. Super proud! @BCCI,” Yuvraj said.

Unmukt Chand, an U-19 World Cup winner himself, also took to his official Twitter account to post congratulatory wishes for the side.

"Congratulations to the India U19 team for a fantastic tournament. Surely a great moment to remember for one and all. A feat to be proud of for the rest of your lives. Congrats Yash Dhull, @VVSLaxman281 and the entire team," tweeted Unmukt.

Former India batter and current National Cricket Academy (NCA) chief VVS Laxman hailed the resilience shown by India in the recently-concluded U19 World Cup.

"Firstly, huge congratulations to the selection committee, because it was a new selection committee and it was quite challenging for them to identify this group and after that, I think it's the coaching staff with Hrishikesh as the head coach, Sairaj Munish Bali, and all the support staff. The way they brought this group together, they worked really hard and won the Asia Cup and the preparation for this World Cup was fantastic," said Laxman after India won its fifth U19 World Cup title," said the former Indian batter.

Indian opener Mayank Agarwal, who is currently with Team India as it prepares for the Windies tour, took to his official Twitter account to congratulate the winning U-19 team.

India's leading pacer Mohammed Shami posted the video from winning moments.

Former off-spinner Harbhajan Singh wrote that he is “proud” of the team.

India have won the most number of U19 World Cup titles (5), followed by Australia (3).

