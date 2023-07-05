James Anderson likely to be dropped; England to make wholesale changes for 3rd Test vs Australia

England’s approach to the rest of the Ashes might have to change drastically, with the hosts trailing 0-2 after coming out on the wrong side in the first two Test matches. While Ben Stokes’ men have done a lot right, they have made crucial small errors in decision-making which have cost them. A shake-up to the team might be in order ahead of the Test at Headingley, the stage for one of England's most famous Test victories in the 2019 Ashes.

England's Ben Stokes and James Anderson(Action Images via Reuters)

Ollie Pope’s shoulder injury has ruled him out of the rest of the Ashes, meaning England will need a new number three in their order. Dan Lawrence was recalled to the squad following the news, but it isn’t certain if he will be chosen in the XI. Instead, reports state that the English management is considering a promotion for their number 5, Harry Brook.

Who will replace Ollie Pope in the England vs Australia 3rd Test?

Brook has been used as a counter-punching aggressive batter, and has found immense success in that role in his young Test career, already having scored 4 centuries and 950 runs in 15 innings. A half-century in the first innings of the Headingley Test would see him become the fastest man to 1000 Test runs in the 21st century. He has an incredible strike rate of 96 in Test cricket, but it will be interesting to see how the gamble of pushing him up the order works.

Another option might have been to have Joe Root bat at 3, but as England’s best batter, McCullum might want to keep him at number 4 for stability, and put him in a position to consolidate runs.

Moeen Ali is expected to return after his finger injury from the first Test, and will slide into number 7 while Jonny Bairstow also moves up the order by one spot. Moeen adds a spinner to the ranks for England, who entered the Lord’s Test with Root being their only spin option. Rehan Ahmed was drafted as a replacement for the second Test, but has been released from the squad ahead of the third.

Jonny Bairstow or Ben Foakes?

Despite there being reports of Ben Foakes replacing Jonny Bairstow, who has had his struggles with the gloves in hand the England think tank is set to carry on with the right-hander, mainly due to his explosive batting.

James Anderson set to make way for Mark Wood?

England’s pace attack might see wholesale changes as well. There was disappointment that Chris Woakes wasn’t chosen for the Lord’s Test, since he boasts an incredible record at the home of cricket in all aspects of the game, averaging 68 with bat and under 10 with ball. His ability to extract swing and to be used as a viable number 8 were sorely missed by England.

Woakes will most likely replace Josh Tongue, who made an impressive Ashes debut but doesn’t offer as much as his more experienced counterpart. Another likely change is Mark Wood coming in: the England pace attack has lacked genuine pace, and one of Ollie Robinson or James Anderson might be on the chopping block so that express speed can be added as an extra weapon in Ben Stokes’s toolbox.

England's probable XI for the Third Test:

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Ben Stokes (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood, James Anderson/Ollie Robinson

