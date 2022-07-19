James Anderson makes epic Virat Kohli face-off comment when asked about retirement

The battle between James Anderson and Virat Kohli takes centre stage each time India and England face off in a Test match. The battle that began back in 2014 with Kohli's horror tour of England has ended on a tie so far following the two Test series that followed. But the big question at the end of the Edgbaston Test earlier this month was whether world cricket would witness another chapter of this riveting battle with Anderson two days away from 40. And the England legend made a huge retirement revelation with an epic Kohli comment.

Kohli was dismissed four times four times in 50 deliveries by Anderson in the forgettable 2014 tour, but did not concede his wicket in the 2016, 2018 and 2021 series, scoring 194 runs against the veteran pacer. Anderson however dismissed him twice in the 2021/22 tour of England with Kohli managing 69 runs off 1145 deliveries against him.

Speaking to Sony Sports during the recently-completed ODI series, Anderson was asked about his retirement decision and he replied saying, "Well, I do not know. I would love to bowl at Virat again. So, maybe I will stick around for the next tour."

This implies that Anderson is likely to tour India in the 2024 series as well with ESPN recently reporting a possible series between the two nations in the next WTC cycle.

Earlier, veteran India pacer Zaheer Khan had opined that the Edgbaston Test would be the last instance of Kohli versus Anderson in Test cricket.

"The more you see this battle, the more you will enjoy. If in a contest, the figures of the rival players are almost equal, it gets interesting. Maybe it's the last time that you are getting to see this contest. Because Anderson is not playing matches regularly and sometime in future, he will have to say goodbye to this game. Maybe that point is very near. Maybe it's the last time that you will get to see this contest because after this series the next time India face England in England, there will be long gap. It will be an exciting contest this time," Zaheer had said in a discussion on Cricbuzz earlier.

