James Anderson makes stunning admission about Sachin Tendulkar: 'If you get him out...'

James Anderson is wrapping up a long and distinguished career at the end of England's ongoing first Test against the West Indies at Lord's. The 41-year-old's extraordinary longevity, having made his debut over two decades ago, has meant that he has bowled to multiple generations of great batters. Anderson has had some famous rivalries with Australian batters and with India's Virat Kohli. James Anderson has bowled to multiple generations of batters over the course of his long career(Getty Images)

However, when asked who was the best he has ever bowled, Anderson didn't seem to need too much thinking before naming India great Sachin Tendulkar. “The best batter I would have to say is Sachin Tendulkar," Anderson told Sky Sports in a fan Q&A.

Anderson has spoken about his admiration for Tendulkar in the past as well. He had spoken extensively about what it was like bowling to him in a podcast along with fellow pace legend Dale Steyn during the Covid-19 pandemic-induced lockdown in 2020. “I don’t remember having a specific game plan against Sachin Tendulkar,” Anderson said. “Once he came on, I would just think that I cannot bowl a bad ball here, he was that kind of player. He was a key for India as well. If you get him out in India, the whole atmosphere, in the ground changes. He was such a big wicket.”

“You just try on bowling your best ball, top of off-stump, the whole time and hope he miss a straight one. In England, he might knick the odd one, but generally, I’d try and get him out LBW early. I had some success against him, but he had success against me as well. He got runs against us quite a lot,” he added.

One wicket on Day 1 for Anderson

The home of cricket was primed Wednesday to pay tribute to Anderson — lining up for his country for the final time after a record-breaking 22-year career — but instead witnessed Surrey pacer Gus Atkinson assume center stage as he helped to topple the West Indies for 121 all out in the first Test. Anderson dismissed No. 11 Jayden Seales to end the innings and give a sellout crowd the moment they came for.

Stokes gave fans what they wanted when he won the toss and opted to bowl first under cloudy skies, but all that was missing was an early breakthrough for the man of the moment. Anderson bowled tidily and beat the bat a couple of times in a five-over burst with the new ball but it was not until Atkinson took over that things began to happen. His second ball was little more than a loosener but Windies captain Kraigg Brathwaite waved a crooked bat outside off stump and dragged down his own stumps.