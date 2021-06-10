James Anderson on the cusp of going past Anil Kumble in 2nd Test against New Zealand

England legend James Anderson will look to break into the top three wicket-takers list in Test cricket when he takes to the ground against New Zealand in the second and last Test match of the series. Anderson picked up just two wickets in the first Test at Lord's.

The English pacer has 616 wickets to his name in 161 matches at an average of 26.58. Indian leg-spin legend Anil Kumble is currently in the third spot, who finished his career with 619 wickets in 132 Test matches. Anderson is only four strikes away from going past the legendary India spinner in the leading Test wicket-taker's list.

Also Read | 'He's faced the NZ attack in NZ': Former Kiwi coach on who should open for India

Kumble remains only the second bowler in Test cricket's history to bag all 10 wickets in an innings. He achieved the tremendous feat against Pakistan in a Test match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium (then Feroz Shah Kotla) in the year 1999.

Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and Shane Warne (708) are the top two wicket-takers in Test history. Anderson had earlier gone past Glenn McGrath's record to become the highest wicket-taker among pacers. Anderson, 38, is looking forward to the Test series against India and is also keen to help England win the Ashes in Australia.

Also Read | Rahul bhai told me 'don't run after India selection, it'll follow you': Rahane

Anderson is also six wickets short of picking 1000 first-class wickets and rest assured by the time the English summer is over, with India and England fighting it off in a five-Test series, Anderson would have gotten there.

"1,000 wickets does seem like a lot. In this day and age I don't know if it's possible to get that many first-class wickets any more. With the amount of cricket that's played, there doesn't seem to be that longevity in bowlers any more, and there's loads of T20 cricket and whatever else going on around the world. It feels a lot," Anderson had said.