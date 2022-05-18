James Anderson, Stuart Broad recalled to England squad for New Zealand Tests

James Anderson and Stuart Broad have earned a call back to the England Test squad for two of the first three matches against New Zealand starting June 2 at Lord's. Anderson and Broad, England's two leading wicket-takers in Tests were dropped for the West Indies Test series in March, but after Ben Stokes was appointed Test captain, the champion England all-rounder had indicated at having the fast-bowling duo back. The Lord's Test will be Ben's first match as full-time captain and mark the beginning of the Stokes-McCullum era. The second Test will be played from June 10 in Southampton.

Youngsters Harry Brook and Matty Potts and been awarded maiden call-ups following their stellar show in the County cricket. Brooks, for Yorkshire this season, has scored 758 runs at an average of 151.60 in the first division of the County Championship. Potts has been given a chance considering England's lost list of injuries to pacers, including Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Olly Stone and Ollie Robinson.

"This is the start of a new era for our Test team under the stewardship of Ben and Brendon. With a blend of youth and experience, we have selected an exciting squad that can compete with New Zealand," said ECB's director Rob Key

"We have rewarded players in Harry Brook and Matty Potts who have had outstanding starts to the county season, and they deserve the opportunity to stake a claim at this level. It promises to be a mouth-watering series, and I can't wait for the team to start against a very good New Zealand side. It is a fascinating prospect for everyone connected with the sport in this country."

England's squad: Ben Stokes (captain), Joe Root, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Jack Leach, Alex Lees, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts

