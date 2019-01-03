 James Neesham goes 6, 6, 6, 6, 6 in one over on comeback
Neesham’s unbeaten score of 47 runs of 13 balls helped his side put a solid total of 371 on the board.

cricket Updated: Jan 03, 2019 14:45 IST
ANI
ANI
Jimmy Neesham of the New Zealand Blackcaps bats during the One Day International match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka (Getty Images)

New Zealand batting all-rounder James Neesham smashed five sixes in an over against Sri Lanka in the first ODI of their ongoing three-match series on Thursday.

The 28-year-old, who was playing his first international match since June 2017, bombarded the sixes in the 49th over of the match which was bowled by Sri Lanka all-rounder Thisara Perera.

Neesham’s unbeaten score of 47 runs of 13 balls helped his side put a solid total of 371 on the board. The left-hand batsman narrowly missed the chance to break the record for the fastest ODI century as New Zealand completed their 50-overs limit.

Opting to bar first, New Zealand got a good start to their innings as one of their openers played a tone-setting knock of 138 runs. Skipper Kane Williamson and middle-order batsman Ross Taylor contributed a respective total of 76 and 54 to further strengthen their position in the match.

The last-minute Cameo by Jimmy Neesham further deflated the spirits of Sri Lanka.

First Published: Jan 03, 2019 14:45 IST

