...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Jason Holder opens up on controversial catch that dismissed Rajat Patidar and angered Virat Kohli after GT beat RCB

From RCB's point of view, the ball touched the ground as Jason Holder was completing the catch.

Published on: May 01, 2026 12:05 am IST
Written by Neelav Chakravarti
Advertisement

Jason Holder opened up about his controversial catch to dismiss Rajat Patidar after Gujarat Titans' victory against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Ahmedabad on Thursday. The first innings saw controversy, and Patidar and Holder were at the centre of it. Coming to bat at No. 4 after Virat Kohli's (28) dismissal, Patidar tried to stitch together a partnership with Devdutt Padikkal but lost his wicket in the eighth over.

Jason Holder was seen touching the ground while completing the catch.

The manner of his dismissal became a matter of controversy! Receiving a hard length delivery from Arshad Khan, Patidar tried to pull it, but ended up top edging it over short fine leg. Kagiso Rabada turned around and ran for it. Meanwhile, Holder also coverged by getting around to his right in the deep. Holder committed to the catch and got his hands out in the front to hold the ball low on the slide. But then Patidar was asked to wait as the third umpire checked the legality of the catch. Replays showed that the ball, being in Holder's left hand on the slide, was touching the turn, but the third umpire felt that Holder was in control of his body and adjudged it as a fair catch.

"I think if he held his length and continued to hit the wicket as hard as he possibly can, you know, he was able to extract that bounce, so we just got the better of Virat. It was a good shot delivery. And we always knew, we always knew that we could take it for us up front. You know, even although the first over probably didn't go according to plan, he was able to come back and bowl the next and second over, which got us back into the game," he added.

The dismissal proved pivotal, as Padikkal failed to form any kind of partnership with other batters, who were dismissed cheaply. Jitesh Sharma (1), Tim David (9) and Krunal Pandya departed for single-digit scores as Padikkal lost his wicket in the 14th over.

 
jason holder cricket ipl gujarat titans royal challenger bangalore
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Home / Cricket News / Jason Holder opens up on controversial catch that dismissed Rajat Patidar and angered Virat Kohli after GT beat RCB
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.