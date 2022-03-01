'Everything going on has taken its toll on me': Gujarat Titans' Roy breaks silence on reason for pulling out of IPL 2022

England opener Jason Roy has finally broken his silence on the reasons behind pulling out of the upcoming Indian Premier League edition. The right-hander, who was supposed to turn up for newcomers Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022, put out a statement on Twitter on Tuesday to explain his decision.

Roy stated bubble fatigue as the main reason behind taking the decision. He wrote:

"Hi everyone, especially the Gujarat Titans fans and squad. With a heavy heart, I have decided to pull out of this year’s tournament. I want to thank the management and captain Hardik for putting your faith in me and picking me in the auction.

"However, with everything going on in the world over the last 3 years, it has added up and taken its toll on me. I feel it’s only right I spend some quality time with my family. As well as spending time working on myself and my game over the next couple of months leading into a very busy year.

"I will be following each game of the Titans and backing them to lift the trophy in their first year of the tournament. Thank you, everyone, for the continued support, and I hope you can all respect and appreciate my decision."

Roy recently featured for the Quetta Gladiators in the seventh Pakistan Super League (PSL) season. He scored 303 runs in the tournament at a healthy strike-rate of 170.22. Roy's feat in PSL 7 included one hundred and two half-centuries.

During the IPL 2022 Mega Auction, Gujarat picked him up for his base price of INR 2 crore. This is the second instance where Roy has decided to opt out of IPL after finding a team at the auction. It happened for the first time in 2020, when Delhi Capitals bought him for INR 1.5 crore.

