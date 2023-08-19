Jasprit Bumrah's emotional reaction after triumphant double-wicket first over return: 'I did so many sessions in NCA...'

Jasprit Bumrah made a triumphant return to international cricket on Friday, leading the team to a resounding T20I victory over Ireland in the inaugural match of the three-game series in Dublin. In a match hampered by rain, Bumrah's remarkable impact was evident from the outset, as he picked two crucial wickets in his maiden over. A brilliant display from the Indian bowling attack – that comprised of Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, and Shivam Dube in addition to Bumrah – played a pivotal role in curtailing Ireland's innings to 139/7. In the run-chase, India reached 47/2 in 6.5 overs before the weather eventually intervened, forcing a halt in the proceedings.

Jasprit Bumrah during the post-match presentation after 1st T20I vs Ireland(Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As the rain-imposed hiatus continued, India's fortunes aligned with the Duckworth-Lewis (DLS) method, as the side eventually emerged victors by just 2 runs in Dublin. Bumrah was also named the player of the match for his composed bowling performance; he bowled 16 dot balls, registering figures of 2/24 in four overs. During the post-match presentation, Bumrah made it a point to thank the staff at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, where he underwent his recovery for many months.

“(I) felt very good. So many sessions I did at the NCA and the practice games. Didn't feel like I missed out a lot or I'm doing something new so credit to the staff there,” Bumrah said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Indian captain stated that there were hardly any nerves even as he made a comeback to the side, partly because he was leading the side and thus had an additional responsibility on the field as well.

“Very happy to be back and always good to contribute. [Any nerves?] Not really, when you're captaining you are thinking more about the whole team and not just your own performance,” said the 29-year-old star pacer.

“Very happy that the weather was helpful for the bowlers. In every game you want more and you always search for a perfect game. Credit to them as well for keeping their nerves in a crisis.”

Bolstered pace attack

Jasprit Bumrah's comeback provides a significant lift to India's preparations for two prestigious ODI tournaments – the Asia Cup and the World Cup. His pivotal role as a India's premier pacer will remain key as India aim to end the ICC title drought – the side's last trophy at an ICC tournament came in 2013 when a Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led team lifted the Champions Trophy title.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 29-year-old star pacer is likely to lead the Indian pace attack alongside Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj, who will also make a comeback to the ODI team for the first time since March earlier this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON