‘Jasprit Bumrah is the greatest ever bowler’: Vaughan raves about pacer, slams India players after SCG loss

India crashed to another defeat, losing by six wickets to Australia on Day 3 of the fifth and final Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test match, in Sydney on Sunday. The Indians folded within the first 45 minutes of the first session on Day 3, reaching 157, and setting a target of 162 runs. India's Jasprit Bumrah reacts as he walks past the trophy.(AFP)

Without standby captain Jasprit Bumrah, the Indian bowling department failed to defend the target as the hosts cruised to 162/4, winning by six wickets.

Michael Vaughan raves about Jasprit Bumrah

Speaking after the match, England legend Michael Vaughan felt that the match could have had a different outcome, if Bumrah had bowled in the final innings. Meanwhile, the visitors also lost Mohammad Shami, and Bumrah had to do bulk of the work, taking 32 wickets.

Then the pacer got injured on Day 2 at the SCG, which ruled him out for the rest of the match. “They faced without question the best bowler in the world as we speak and many are saying that Jasprit Bumrah is the greatest ever bowler,” he said.

“If you are scoring a few runs against Bumrah you are doing a lot right.”

Pointing out that India’s depth in pace was exposed against Australia, due to Bumrah’s absence on Day 3. “When you look at the back-up seamers for India, Bumrah was outstanding with his 32 wickets,” he said.

“Harshit Rana four at 50, Prasidh Krishna did OK this week with six wickets at 17.8. Akash Deep five at 50 and Nitish Reddy five at 38.

“They have really struggled to back up that man Bumrah. Obviously he missing the second innings here on a pitch that offered the seamers plenty it could have been a different story if Bumrah had been fit,” he added.

The fifth Test lasted 1141 balls, the shortest result Test at the SCG since 1896. The visitors won the series 3-1, bouncing back after losing in Perth in the first fixture. The result has also put serious doubt on the future of captain Rohit Sharma.