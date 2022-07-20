Jasprit Bumrah loses No.1 spot in ODI rankings a week after reclaiming it, ICC reveals why

India's Jasprit Bumrah who had taken reclaimed the number one bowler's spot last week after his career-best performance in the first ODI against England, has lost his top spot to New Zealand's Trent Boult as per the latest ICC rankings released on Wednesday. ICC said India's decision to rest Bumrah from the series-deciding final ODI in Manchester worked against him. Bumrah was replaced by Mohammed Siraj in India's playing for the third ODI. Siraj bowled a double wicket maiden in his first over of the match and did a good job in pushing England back straightaway.

Apart from Bumrah, most other Indian players gained in the ICC rankings. leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal jumped four spots to 16th on the rankings for bowlers and Hardik Pandya rose a whopping 13 places to eighth on the list for all-rounders in ODIs

Chahal picked up seven wickets during the ODI series against England, while Pandya dominated with bat and ball to take six scalps and make a total of 100 runs.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes drops four spots and out of the top 10 for all-rounders to 11th overall, while compatriot Chris Woakes fell two spots on both bowler and all-rounder lists after he failed to feature during the series.

Talented India left-hander Rishabh Pant - who scored a brilliant unbeaten 125 during the final match of the England series - was rewarded for his strong form with a rise of 25 spots to 52nd overall on the list for batters.

Pandya jumped eight spots to 42nd following his excellent series, while there was some re-shuffling inside the top 10 after South Africa's strong start to their ODI series against England.

Rassie van der Dussen hit his third ODI century at Chester-le-Street on Tuesday and that helped the 33-year-old jump three places to third overall on the batter rankings.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam remains out in front on the list for batters, with India duo Virat Kohli (fourth) and Rohit Sharma (fifth) and South Africa opener Quinton de Kock (sixth) all dropping a spot due to van der Dussen's rise.

There was no change on the Test rankings this week, while the only movement on the latest T20I rankings were minor and outside the top 10.

