Jasprit Bumrah jumps five spots to become No.1 bowler in ICC ODI rankings

India's Jasprit Bumrah returned as the number 1 bowler in ICC ODI rankings on the back of his record-breaking performance against England in the first ODI at the Oval on Tuesday which India won by 10 wickets. Bumrah, who was displaced from the top spot by New Zealand's Trent Boult in February 2020, got his place back after putting in a career-best performance (6/19) against England.

The latest set of rankings was released by the ICC on Wednesday and Bumrah jumped an amazing five spots to claim top billing in the 50-over game.

Bumrah is one of only three bowlers to be ranked in the top 10 for Tests and ODI cricket. The right-arm quick, who has been termed as the best all-format bowler by Sachin Tendulkar and Nasser Hussain, is only the second Indian pacer to attain the top spot in ODIs. Maninder Singh, Ravindra Jadeja and Anil Kumble are the Indian spinners who have become the number 1 bowler in ODIs in the past.

New Zealander Boult dropped to second behind Bumrah, with Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi (third), Australia seamer Josh Hazelwood (fourth) and Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman (fifth) rounding out the top five.

Bumrah's new-ball partner Mohammed Shami also made a jump up the rankings for bowlers, with the pacer rising three places to equal 23rd on the back of his three-wicket haul against England.

Skipper Rohit Sharma top-scored for India in that match with an unbeaten 76, but the India captain still remains in fourth place on the rankings for batters.

He does, however, move within a solitary rating point of team-mate and third-placed batter Virat Kohli and could rise above the former skipper with further good performances during the remainder of the series.

