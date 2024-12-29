Jasprit Bumrah mocks Sam Konstas after avenging debutant in rare celebration; gets booed by MCG crowd

Australia's 19-year-old Sam Konstas pulled off an unthinkable in world cricket on Day 1 of the fourth Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Melbourne. The debutant toyed with arguably one of the greatest bowlers of the modern era, taking Jasprit Bumrah to the cleaners, which included an audacious ramp six. But while Konstas won the first battle, Bumrah ensured it was a one-off scenario as the India vice-captain avenged the mockery with an early wicket of the Aussie on Sunday. Australian batsman Sam Konstas (L) is bowled by Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah (C) on the fourth day of the fourth cricket Test match between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne(AFP)

Bumrah did not allow Konstas to settle in early at the start of Australia's second innings at the Melbourne Cricket Ground as he kept troubling the youngster, before getting rid of him in the third ball of the seventh over. The India fast bowler delivered a 139.7kmph length ball that seamed in substantially from outside off. Konstas was caught in the crease as the ball sneaked through the gates and rattled against the top of middle.

Following the dismissal, Bumrah, in a rare celebration, imitated Konstas' Day 1 act as he egged the crowd, only to get booed by the home spectators.

Earlier on Day 1 of the match, as Konstas toyed with Bumrah with an aggressive game, which included two ramp shots, he was seeing geeing up the crowd. Bumrah's act on Sunday was merely a response to that.

India bowled out for 369

India were folded for 369 early on Day 4, with centurion Nitish Kumar Reddy the last wicket to fall. Australia, hence, held a first-innings advantage of 105 runs after Reddy was caught in the deep at the Melbourne Cricket Ground for 114, having brought up his maiden Test century late on Saturday. It was the highest Test score in Melbourne for any player batting at number eight or lower.

Mohammed Siraj was not out on four. India faced only 21 balls and added 11 runs to their overnight score of 358-9.

All-rounder Reddy scored a further nine after the resumption before he attempted to clear the rope off Nathan Lyon only found the hands of fielder Mitchell Starc at deep long-on.