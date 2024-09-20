Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj's 'ego tussle' revealed on live TV after Taskin Ahmed exposes India's tail early on Day 2

Remember the time when the moment No. 6 batter was dismissed, it was nine, 10 and jack? Well, those days are long gone, especially in Indian cricket, which now boasts a solid tail. When the action commenced on Day 2 of the 1st Test, Bangladesh had one thing on their mind: Take a wicket, break the partnership. And that's exactly what they and Taskin Ahmed were rewarded with. Bowling the first ball of the second over of the day, Taskin had Ravindra Jadeja nicking to the keeper and falling without adding a run to his overnight score of 86. With the 199-run partnership broken and the last recognised pair over, India's tail was exposed; but surprisingly enough, it was Akash Deep, who walked in at No. 7 ahead of Jasprit Bumrah. Jasprit Bumrah (L) and Mohammed Siraj return after India bowled out for 376(Getty)

The move a tad surprising at the start, as Bumrah has proven in the past that he is no mug with the bat. But the moment, Akash clipped a ball off his pads and then struck a picture-perfect drive to bag a couple of early boundaries, all concerns were erased. This Indian tail loves to bat. Which bowler doesn't? Time and again it has frustrated oppositions, and this time around, it was Bangladesh's turn to face the heat.

As Ravichandran Ashwin and Akash batted, the camera panned towards the dressing room where both Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj were padded up. The visual posed a question of who next, commentators Harsha Bhogle and Dinesh Karthik were present in the right place at the right time, and here is how the conversation went.

Harsha Bhogle: Alright then, both Bumrah and Siraj padded up. I wonder who is the next man in? Bumrah, surely it has to be Bumrah.

Dinesh Karthik: Has to be. He has gotten runs in the past. There's Siraj too. Well, of course, when it comes to bowlers, there's always an ego-tussle (with a laugh).

India all out for 376

As predicted, it was Bumrah who walked in after Akash's entertaining innings of 17 off 30 came to an end, and immediately opened his account with a boundary. Bumrah has played some incredible knocks for India in the past, twice against England. In 2021, his 89-run partnership with Mohammed Shami for the ninth wicket, in which Bumrah's contribution was 34 and his partner's 56, turned the momentum of the game as India ended up winning the Lord's Test by 151 runs.

The following year, Bumrah was in the thick of things again, this time creating another world record. Captaining in the rescheduled fifth Test match in Edgbaston, Bumrah took Stuart Broad for 35 runs in an over, making it the most expensive in the history of Test cricket.

Siraj has become a bit of a sensation with the bat himself. While he may not have gotten runs to prove the claim, Siraj's Viv-Richards like raise of the collar and swag when he batted against Sri Lanka last month made him a fodder for memes. The Siraj-Bumrah partnership didn't last long though as Bangladesh made short work of the Indian innings which folded for 376. Taskin dismissed Jadeja, Akash and Ashwin to finish with three wickets before Hasan Mahmud competed his second consecutive 5-wicket haul, getting Bumrah out caught at third slip.