'Definition of unplayable': Jasprit Bumrah sets Twitter on fire by dismissing Prithvi Shaw with vicious bouncer

Prithvi Shaw's comeback innings in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) was ended by Mumbai Indians pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah in a rather emphatic fashion. Shaw, who was playing his first IPL match since May 1, tried to fend off the delivery that climbed up steeply on him. The ball ended up taking his glove before ballooning behind him.

Wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan ran forward and took a good diving catch to complete the dismissal.

Shaw had been out of action after coming down with an illness that required him to be hospitalised. Bumrah had earlier dismissed the dangerous Mitchell Marsh before getting Shaw.

Later in the match, he sent back Rovman Powell with a typically perfect yorker. Shaw was set when Bumrah had got his wicket, having scored 24 off 23 balls, while Powell had spent some time in the middle as well when the Indian pacer yorked him. The West Indies big-hitter had scored 43 in 34 balls and looked set to switch gears.

DC ended their innings with a score of 159/7 and Bumrah returned figures of 3/25.

While MI were the first team to be ruled out of contention for the playoffs after a dismal run in the first half of the league stage, DC are fighting to secure their spot at the Wankhede Stadium. They must win their match against MI to go through to the playoffs, with Royal Challengers Bangalore set to take their place if they lose.

