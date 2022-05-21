Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'Definition of unplayable': Jasprit Bumrah sets Twitter on fire by dismissing Prithvi Shaw with vicious bouncer
cricket

'Definition of unplayable': Jasprit Bumrah sets Twitter on fire by dismissing Prithvi Shaw with vicious bouncer

Prithvi Shaw, who had just returned from injury to play the crucial game for the Delhi Capitals, was at the receiving end of a searing bouncer from Jasprit Bumrah which he gloved to the wicketkeeper. 
Shaw was down on the ground as Bumrah celebrated. (BCCI)
Published on May 21, 2022 09:24 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Prithvi Shaw's comeback innings in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) was ended by Mumbai Indians pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah in a rather emphatic fashion. Shaw, who was playing his first IPL match since May 1, tried to fend off the delivery that climbed up steeply on him. The ball ended up taking his glove before ballooning behind him.

Wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan ran forward and took a good diving catch to complete the dismissal.

Shaw had been out of action after coming down with an illness that required him to be hospitalised. Bumrah had earlier dismissed the dangerous Mitchell Marsh before getting Shaw.

RELATED STORIES

Later in the match, he sent back Rovman Powell with a typically perfect yorker. Shaw was set when Bumrah had got his wicket, having scored 24 off 23 balls, while Powell had spent some time in the middle as well when the Indian pacer yorked him. The West Indies big-hitter had scored 43 in 34 balls and looked set to switch gears.

DC ended their innings with a score of 159/7 and Bumrah  returned figures of 3/25. 

While MI were the first team to be ruled out of contention for the playoffs after a dismal run in the first half of the league stage, DC are fighting to secure their spot at the Wankhede Stadium. They must win their match against MI to go through to the playoffs, with Royal Challengers Bangalore set to take their place if they lose.  

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
ipl 2022 ipl delhi capitals mumbai indians prithvi shaw jasprit bumrah
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP