Jasprit Bumrah registers astounding India T20I captaincy feat on return to international cricket after 11 months

Team India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah made a highly-anticipated in the first match of the T20I series against Ireland. As he steps onto the field to lead the Indian side against Ireland in the 1st T20I in Dublin, Bumrah marks his first appearance for the national team since September 2022 – a considerable hiatus that was necessitated by a back injury. The timeline of Bumrah's absence is reflective of the significant setbacks he has encountered. The injury that sidelined him not only robbed him of the opportunity to participate in the T20 World Cup 2022 but also cast a shadow over his involvement in the momentous World Test Championship final against Australia in June 2023.

Jasprit Bumrah (L) during toss in 1st T20I vs Ireland(Twitter)

As Bumrah leads the Men in Blue onto the field against Ireland, he made history by becoming the first bowler to captain India in the shortest format of the game. Bumrah has earlier led the Indian team during the postponed fifth Test against England last year; in T20Is, Hardik Pandya is the current Indian captain in absence of Rohit Sharma, who is yet to make an appearance in the shortest format this year.

Here is the list of players who have led India in T20Is:

Leading the side, Bumrah won the toss and opted to bowl in the first T20I against Ireland. “I feel good, looking forward to play some cricket. You realise what you were missing, very happy to be back,” Bumrah said on his return to Indian team after 11 months.

The star bowler's return is a pivotal boost for India's aspirations in the Asia Cup and the home World Cup. Leading the pace brigade with Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj, Bumrah's presence aims to quell India's ICC title drought, infusing quality into the squad's pursuit of glory in the ODI World Cup 2023 at home.

Bumrah will also play a key role for the Indian squad for the upcoming Asia Cup, where the side's campaign commences against arch-rivals Pakistan on September 2 in Kandy.

