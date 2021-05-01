Jasprit Bumrah returns most expensive IPL figures following forgettable outing against Chennai Super Kings

After six decent outings in IPL 2021, Jasprit Bumrah endured a match to forget, getting taken for plenty against Chennai Super Kings in Match 27 of the season against Chennai Super Kings in Delhi on Saturday. Bumrah returned his worst bowling figures in the IPL when he got hit for 56 runs from overs while taking one wicket. It's also his most expensive returns across T20 cricket.

Also Read | MI vs CSK, IPL 2021, Live

Bumrah was coming off a neat bowling performance against the Rajasthan Royals, where he picked up 1/15 from four overs, but on Saturday evening, the fast bowler was taken to the cleaners, first by Moeen Ali and Faf du Plessis, and later by Ambati Rayudu as CSK pummelled him for four sixes and four fours in his four overs. Moeen began the onslaught by hitting Bumrah for a six before du Plessis crashed the MI pacer for two sixes and four off three balls in the 11th over.

Jasprit Bumrah's most expensive IPL outings. (SI)

Also Read | 'Want to show our gratitude, support': Pandya family makes crucial donation towards India's fight against Covid

Bumrah got his man Moeen, out caught behind by Quinton de Kock for 58, but it wasn't the end of what would turn out to be a long night for Bumrah. Rayudu muscled him for a four and a six off successive deliveries in the 17th over, followed by Ravindra Jadeja taking the fast bowler for a couple of fours himself.

1/56 is Bumrah's most expensive IPL figures but it sure isn't the first time the MI pacer has leaked runs. This is the third instance of Bumrah getting hit for 50 runs or more. The first two times it happened was in 2015, when he went for 52 against Royal Challengers Bangalore and 55 against Delhi Capitals (then Daredevils) - he went wicketless on both occasions. Bumrah's fourth-most expensive IPL figures were 0/45 against Gujarat Lions in 2017.