Jasprit Bumrah rewrites Indian bowling history, surpasses Kapil Dev to create stellar wicket-taking record in Australia

Jasprit Bumrah is having a sensational run in Australia, firmly establishing himself as India's best bowler in the ongoing Test series. The India vice-captain has been in sublime form, playing a pivotal role in India’s fightback Down Under. Starting off the series with an incredible 8-wicket haul, Bumrah's relentless performances have continued, taking 4 wickets in the pink-ball Test in Adelaide and following up with a remarkable nine-wicket haul at the Gabba. India's Jasprit Bumrah appeals for LBW on day four of the fourth cricket Test match between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground(AFP)

His consistent brilliance saw him dismiss four Australian batters in their first innings during the ongoing Test in Melbourne, too. In the second, Bumrah took the first wicket, dismissing teenager Sam Konstas early.

Bumrah’s journey in Australia began during the 2018/19 series, but it’s this current tour that has seen him rewrite history. With the wicket of Konstas in Australia’s second innings, Bumrah became the Indian pacer with the most wickets in a Test series in Australia, surpassing the legendary Kapil Dev.

Bumrah now leads the list with 26 wickets, edging past Kapil Dev’s 25 wickets from the 1991/92 series.

Indian pacers with most wickets in a series in Australia:

Jasprit Bumrah – 26 wickets

Kapil Dev – 25 wickets

Jasprit Bumrah – 21 wickets (2018/19)

Kapil Dev – 19 wickets

With one Test match remaining in the series, Bumrah has the chance to further extend his record and become the only Indian pacer to claim more than 30 wickets in a single series. His performance in the 2020/21 tour of Australia was stellar as well, where he claimed 11 wickets, adding to his growing stature as one of India’s greatest fast bowlers.

In the ongoing Test, Bumrah's brilliance continues to shine, but Australia still holds a significant advantage. After India posted a strong total of 369, thanks to Nitish Kumar Reddy's century and his partnership with Washington Sundar, Australia leads by 168 runs in their second innings, with 8 wickets in hand.

The series is currently tied at 1-1, with the final two Tests set to be crucial in determining the winner.