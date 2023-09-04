Jasprit Bumrah, Sanjana Ganesan become parents, welcome baby boy Angad: 'We are over the moon'

India cricketer Jasprit Bumrah and his wife Sanjana Ganesan became parents to a baby boy on Monday. India pacer Bumrah had left the Asia Cup 2023 ahead of his team's Group A match against Nepal, due to 'personal reasons', which as it turns was for the occasion of his first-born, whom the couple has named Angad. Bumrah shared the post on Instagram with a lovely caption along with a beautiful picture of the three holding hands.

Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan got married in March 2021.(Getty)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Our little family has grown & our hearts are fuller than we could ever imagine! This morning we welcomed our little boy, Angad Jasprit Bumrah into the world. We are over the moon and can't wait for everything this new chapter of our lives brings with it," Bumrah wrote on his Instagram.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bumrah and Sanjana, a renowned television broadcaster, got married in March of 2021. Their union was a discreet affair, with a private ceremony held in the picturesque setting of Goa. The couple had skilfully concealed their romantic relationship, unlike some of their fellow celebrities such as Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma or Hardik Pandya and Natassa Stankovic. Very few outside of Bumrah and Sanjana's inner circle were privy to the love story that had been quietly blossoming between the two.

Speculations about their relationship initially began circulating when Bumrah was released from the squad prior to the fourth Test match between India and England in Ahmedabad. A few days later, their wedding photos flooded the internet and went viral. Unfortunately, Bumrah's teammates were unable to participate in the celebration due to the strict bio-bubble restrictions in place during the Covid-19 pandemic.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since their wedding, the couple has shared pictures together. Sanjana even conducted an interview with Bumrah during India's tour of England last year. However, both have since retreated from the public eye. Bumrah experienced a setback with a stress fracture in his back, sidelining him from competitive cricket for an entire year. Meanwhile, Sanjana too mysteriously vanished from her broadcasting duties. She faced public trolling when she posted vacation pictures on his social media, but each time trolls targeted Sanjana unjustly for Bumrah's absence, she responded firmly.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail