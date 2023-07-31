Jasprit Bumrah to captain India in Ireland T20Is; Hardik and Gill rested, Prasidh back after long injury lay-off

Rohit Sharma's Team India has received a massive boost to their ICC World Cup 2023 preparations as speedster Jasprit Bumrah is all set to make a comeback in the Ireland series. The Indian pacer will lead the visitors in the upcoming series as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the squad of the Men In Blue for their tour to the United Kingdom (UK) on Monday.

(FILES) India's Jasprit Bumrah prepares to bowl in nets(AFP)

Bumrah, who missed the entire editions of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, Asia Cup 2022 and T20 World Cup, was believed to be in the final stages of his recovery. The Indian pacer underwent a surgery for a lower back stress fracture in New Zealand. Bumrah was rehabilitated at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) after the back surgery in March this year. BCCI's mega announcement about Bumrah's return has come after board secretary Jay Shah had hinted that the star pacer will be a part of the Indian side for the Ireland series.

Teasing his much-awaited comeback in the World Cup year, Bumrah shared a video of him bowling full tilt at the NCA. The star pacer last played an ODI in July 2022. Bumrah's most recent international appearance arrived in a T20I against Australia last September. The India fast bowler had a forgetful outing as the speedster recorded his worst T20I figures (0/50) at the time. Bumrah then pulled out of the South Africa series at home before missing the Asia Cup in the UAE and the entire T20 World Cup in Australia last year in October.

Bumrah missed India's entire home season

Bumrah missed India's entire home season this year as the star pacer was sidelined for 10 months. India operated without the 29-year-old fast bowler in the high-profile Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. Though Bumrah was named in India's squad for the Sri Lanka series, the pacer failed to make a comeback as he complained of back pain. The pacer was unavailable for the World Test Championship final and he also missed India's entire Caribbean tour.

Return as captain

Returning as captain, Bumrah will be assisted by opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, who is named his deputy for the Ireland series. In the absence of batting superstars Rohit and Virat Kohli, India have named youngsters Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh and Jitesh Sharma in its second-string squad for the Ireland series. Bumrah's Team India will meet hosts Ireland for the three-match T20I series on August 18, 20, and 23 next month.

India's squad for Ireland series:

Jasprit Bumrah (Capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, W Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan.

