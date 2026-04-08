Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Arshdeep Singh: The hidden story behind IPL 2026's biggest wicketless names so far

A wicketless start from a big-name bowler always looks dramatic in the IPL. The league moves too fast, the noise gets too loud, and reputations are judged over two overs and one bad night. But through Match 13 of IPL 2026, the more interesting truth is this: the tournament’s cluster of wicketless stars is not one crisis. It is several different stories hiding under the same zero.

Noor Ahmad for Chennai Super Kings and Jasprit Bumrah for Mumbai Indians.(AP/PTI)

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That list is strong enough to make anyone pause - Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Varun Chakaravarthy and Anrich Nortje are all still waiting for their first wicket. On the surface, that feels like one giant upset. In reality, the numbers show a much sharper split. Some have bowled well and simply not got a reward. Some have been expensive in the very phases that define their value. And for a few teams already wobbling early, that difference is becoming important.

The wider context only makes the trend louder. Mumbai Indians are 1-2, with a bowling economy of 10.84. Chennai Super Kings are 0-3, but their position feels even shakier because their bowling economy has ballooned to 11.57. So when Bumrah, Boult, Khaleel and Noor are all still wicketless, this is not just an individual stat oddity. It is beginning to shape early team narratives as well. Bumrah’s zero is the least worrying zero of the lot

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Jasprit Bumrah is the obvious headline because a wicketless Bumrah feels almost unnatural. He has 0 wickets in 3 innings and 11 overs, has conceded 88 runs, and is running at an economy of 8.00. For most bowlers, 8.00 is not alarming in this phase of an IPL season. For Bumrah, it's odd only because expectations are absurdly high.

But look one layer deeper, and the panic quickly softens. Bumrah’s dot-ball percentage is 33.3, and his boundary percentage is only 16.7. Those are not the signs of a bowler losing shape. Those are the numbers of someone still controlling large portions of his spells. The phase split strengthens that reading: 8.50 economy in the powerplay, 6.00 in the middle overs, and 9.50 at the death. The middle-overs number is especially strong. Even the death economy, while not vintage Bumrah, is far from disastrous in a season where scoring rates have stayed aggressive.

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So Bumrah’s wicketless run is dramatic only if you stop at wickets. The fuller picture suggests he is much closer to being unrewarded than to being ineffective. He is not bowling like someone who has lost his edge. He is bowling like someone who has not yet had the scorecard bend in his favour. For Mumbai, that distinction matters because they do not have a Bumrah problem as much as they have a collective bowling problem. Boult’s concern is more serious because it strikes at his core role

Trent Boult is a more worrying case, even though the sample is smaller. He has 0 wickets in 2 innings and 5 overs, has conceded 60 runs, and is going at 12.00 an over. That is already a poor return. But the bigger issue is not just that he is wicketless. It is that he has not imposed himself in the phase that gives him his value.

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Boult is picked to change the first six overs of an innings. His job is not just to be tidy. It is to land damage early, break opening pairs, and force a chase or a platform off balance before it settles. When a bowler built on that role is wicketless and carrying a double-digit economy, the concern is not cosmetic. It goes to the centre of what he is supposed to provide.

That is why Boult’s start feels significantly more troubling than Bumrah’s. Bumrah’s control is intact even without wickets. Boult’s role has not yet shown up in either form - not through wickets, and not through early-phase domination. For Mumbai, that is a bigger tactical problem than one empty wickets column. Khaleel looks wicketless on paper, but not in performance

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Khaleel Ahmed is one of the easiest names on this list to misread. He has 0 wickets in 3 innings and 10 overs, but has conceded only 82 runs, which gives him an economy of 8.20. More revealingly, his dot-ball percentage is 43.3. That is one of the strongest control numbers among all the wicketless bowlers in this group.

His phase breakdown adds even more weight to that view. In the powerplay, Khaleel has gone at 7.38, which is a strong return in a tournament where openers are attacking from ball one. The death sample is messy, but the broader picture remains favourable. He has not looked like a bowler without answers. He has looked like a bowler who has asked enough questions without yet getting the breakthrough.

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That makes Khaleel one of the few names here whose zero should not trigger much alarm. In fact, among the wicketless bowlers, he has probably been one of the better performers. The wickets are missing, yes, but the pressure indicators are not. For Chennai, the bigger problem is not Khaleel staying wicketless. It is that not enough of the attack around him is compensating.

Also Read: Bring him on already, Agarkar: BCCI sitting on a Vaibhav Sooryavanshi goldmine; cotton wool no longer his place Noor Ahmad’s numbers make this more than a slow start

Noor Ahmad’s name stands out because this is not just a wicketless start. It is a wicketless start, with weak control. He has 0 wickets in 3 innings and 10 overs, but has already conceded 111 runs at 11.10 an over. His dot-ball percentage is just 21.7, and he has already been hit for 10 sixes.

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For a spinner expected to be a middle-overs controller, those are rough numbers. A wrist-spinner can survive a brief wicket drought if he is still dragging batters into risk. But if the wickets are not coming and the scoring is flowing freely, the damage becomes double. Noor’s issue so far is exactly that: there has been too little squeeze and too much release.

And because Chennai’s bowling numbers are already poor overall, Noor’s form hits harder than it would in a more stable attack. This is not a side carrying one underperforming bowler while the rest are functioning. This is a side already leaking heavily, with a key middle-overs spinner not offering the control or strike-power expected from him. That turns Noor’s zero into one of the more consequential ones on the list.

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The big names who are going wicketless in IPL 2026. (HT Digital)

Varun’s early numbers are the most alarming in quality terms

If Bumrah’s wicketless run is the most misleading headline, Varun Chakaravarthy’s is arguably the most concerning pure bowling story. He has 0 wickets in 2 innings and 6 overs, but has conceded 79 runs, which means an economy of 13.17. His dot-ball rate is only 16.7, and his boundary percentage is 36.1.

That trio of numbers is brutal. A bowler can survive being wicketless if he is still controlling the tempo. A bowler can survive going at 9 if he is still taking wickets. But being wicketless, expensive, low on dots, and high on boundary concession at the same time is the danger zone.

For Varun, that matters even more because his role is built on disruption. He is supposed to create hesitation, drag batters away from clean rhythms, and fracture the flow of middle overs. Instead, he has looked too hittable too early. This is not one edge not carrying or one missed chance changing the story. This is a case where both the wicket column and the control indicators are flashing red. Harshal is not just waiting for luck either

Harshal Patel belongs in the genuinely worrying category, too. He has 0 wickets in 2 innings and 5.4 overs, has gone at 9.70, and has a dot-ball percentage of 23.5. For a bowler whose value is so strongly tied to disruption through variation, those are weak returns.

Harshal’s issue is not merely that the first wicket has not come. It is that there has not been enough sustained discomfort for batters. His bowling profile has always been slightly different from a pure powerplay swing bowler or a pure pace enforcer. He thrives by making scoring awkward, by changing pace and rhythm, by forcing hitters into mistiming what they want to line up. So far, that discomfort has not shown consistently enough.

That makes Harshal’s slow start more performance-based than luck-based. He is not yet in crisis territory, but he is definitely under more pressure than someone like Bumrah or Khaleel. If the wickets remain absent and the economy goes above 10, the spotlight around him will sharpen very quickly. Arshdeep is mixed, and Nortje is still too early to judge properly

Arshdeep Singh sits in the awkward middle ground. He has 0 wickets in 3 innings and 10 overs, has conceded 99 runs, and has an economy of 9.90. The bigger concern is that he has already conceded 13 extras, which points to looseness alongside the wicket drought.

That said, his case is still not as troubling as Noor’s or Varun’s. Arshdeep has not looked incisive enough, but neither has he looked completely out of answers. He sits in that uncomfortable zone where the returns are poor enough to notice, but not yet poor enough to call a serious form dip. He needs correction, not rescue.

Nortje is harder to read because the sample is tiny. He has bowled only 1 over in 1 innings, has 0 wickets, and is going at 9.75. That is not ideal, but it is nowhere near enough to build a meaningful narrative. He belongs on the watchlist, not the pressure list. Big names often attract big judgments too quickly, and Nortje’s numbers so far are simply too thin to support one. One number, many meanings

That is the real lesson in this trend. The same zero is telling very different stories.

Bumrah and Khaleel look like bowlers who have done enough good work to expect wickets soon. Nortje is still too early to place firmly anywhere. Arshdeep is mixed: not disastrous, but not sharp enough either. Boult, Noor, Harshal and Varun are the names under more genuine pressure, because the wicketless starts are being paired with the loss of control in the very phases that define their value.

And that is what makes this one of the more revealing early-season themes of IPL 2026. A wicketless start by itself can be a quirk. A wicketless start with strong pressure numbers can even be ignored for a while. But once premium bowlers stop taking wickets and controlling games, it stops being trivia and becomes a structural issue.