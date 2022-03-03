'At least two 5-wicket hauls for him in these Tests': Gavaskar makes bold prediction for India star against Sri Lanka

Team India will return to action in Test cricket on Friday when the side takes on Sri Lanka in the first game of the two-match series in Mohali. The Test at the PCA Stadium is significant for many reasons - it will be former India captain Virat Kohli's 100th Test, and the game will also mark the beginning of Rohit Sharma's tenure as full-time skipper in Test.

The squad for the Test series against Sri Lanka also saw the start of a transitional phase in the longest format, with senior players like Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ishant Sharma, and Wriddhiman Saha being dropped. The selection committee put its faith in youngsters like Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, KS Bharat, and Mohammed Siraj among others in the roles made vacant after the seniors' departure.

In the bowling attack, Jasprit Bumrah continues to lead the pace attack alongside the likes of Siraj and Mohammed Shami among others, and former India captain Sunil Gavaskar stated that he won't be surprised if Bumrah picks “at least two five-wicket hauls” in the upcoming two-Test series.

"Don't be surprised if you see at least two five-wicket hauls from Jasprit Bumrah in these two Test matches. Any kind of conditions, he will get you wickets at the start, he will get you wickets anytime. So I don't think it makes a difference," Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

“Not a lot of bowlers, fast bowlers in particular, unless they are injured, like to be kept away because the careers are short for the fast bowlers, batters can play till 35-40, there are very few fast bowlers who go beyond 34-35.”

After the devastating multi-series loss against South Africa, Indian pacers Mohammad Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami will be eager to be in form for the series against the lions. Against Proteas, Indian pacers struggled to make an impact in the last two Tests and now against their sub-continental neighbours, they would like to be at their best at home.

