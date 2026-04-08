Jasprit Bumrah's rare ‘error’ exposed MI to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 'danger'; but Yashasvi Jaiswal delivered sucker punch

An uncharacteristic and rare blip from Jasprit Bumrah exposed Mumbai Indians to a threat they had anticipated even before the game. Captain Hardik Pandya admitted as much after the match, calling it “fascinating” that a 15-year-old was at the centre of pre-game planning. The youngster, however, lived up to the billing.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, right, and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi greet each other during an IPL 2026 match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians(PTI)

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi unleashed mayhem in the rain-curtailed clash in Guwahati, smashing 39 off just 14 balls. That included a brief yet eye-catching face-off with Bumrah, whom he struck for two sixes in five deliveries.

The high-profile duel unfolded in the second over. Bumrah — arguably the finest T20 bowler of his generation — against a teenager yet to make his India debut but already earning comparisons with greats like Sachin Tendulkar.

ALSO READ: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi turns Rahul Dravid chat into Jasprit Bumrah's reality; played the ball not the bowler

Mumbai had their plans in place for Sooryavanshi, but Bumrah erred with the very first ball. It wasn’t the hard length he typically relies on in the powerplay, nor the short ball to test the batter. Instead, it was a leg-stump half-volley at 131.2 kph — right in the slot. A rare miss.

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{{^usCountry}} Sooryavanshi didn’t hesitate. He launched it over long-on for six. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sooryavanshi didn’t hesitate. He launched it over long-on for six. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Bumrah corrected his length immediately, delivering a slower ball with no width, and Sooryavanshi settled for a single, an unusual restraint. But back on strike the very next ball, the teenager pounced again. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bumrah corrected his length immediately, delivering a slower ball with no width, and Sooryavanshi settled for a single, an unusual restraint. But back on strike the very next ball, the teenager pounced again. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A short delivery angling into his body was met with a swift rock-back and swivel, dispatched over backward square leg for another six, a shot that underlined both instinct and execution. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A short delivery angling into his body was met with a swift rock-back and swivel, dispatched over backward square leg for another six, a shot that underlined both instinct and execution. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The remaining deliveries produced dot balls, but the damage had already been done. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The remaining deliveries produced dot balls, but the damage had already been done. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene admitted the team had anticipated the threat, but poor execution cost them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene admitted the team had anticipated the threat, but poor execution cost them. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “We knew his talent from last year. We had controlled him then. But Bumrah probably missed his length slightly, and he was ready for it. He really took our bowlers down,” Jayawardene said after the match. Yashasvi Jaiswal the real tormentor {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We knew his talent from last year. We had controlled him then. But Bumrah probably missed his length slightly, and he was ready for it. He really took our bowlers down,” Jayawardene said after the match. Yashasvi Jaiswal the real tormentor {{/usCountry}}

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Sooryavanshi's 14-ball 39 helped Rajasthan soar to 80 runs inside the first five overs, and despite the massive chatter around the Boss Baby, and deservingly so, Jayawardene reckoned it was the other 40 runs in the partnership that caused maximum damage to the Mumbai Indians.

“Don’t forget Jaiswal — the way he batted in the first three overs. He played some outstanding shots and batted through the innings,” he said.

Jaiswal scored that 40 in 16 balls, which included a 22-run first over against Deepak Chahar and a similar against Trent Boult in the third over. That included four sixes, three against the left-armer, and four boundaries against Chahar.

Rajasthan raced to 89 in the first six overs, with Jaiswal contributing exactly half — 45 runs off just 18 balls. Even as wickets fell around him, he anchored the innings smartly, adding 22 off the next 14 balls to finish unbeaten on 77, guiding the team to a match-winning 150 for three.

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According to ESPN’s match metrics, Jaiswal registered an Impact Score of 79.12, comfortably ahead of Sooryavanshi’s 44.5 — underlining his decisive role.

This was also his second consecutive fifty, following a 55 against Gujarat Titans. While he had allowed Sooryavanshi to dominate in the previous game, this time Jaiswal took charge, proving he can match the tempo of the teenage sensation.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aratrick Mondal ...Read More Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening. Read Less

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